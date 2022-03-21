Customers have asked to purchase the banner behind the counter at Second Chance New and Used LLC, at 7 South Frederick Ave., but that’s one thing Sarah Davis isn’t selling.
“Treat people with kindness,” it says.
It’s a bit of a motto for the business, which Davis, an Oelwein-based childcare provider who plans to also continue with that, has set up as a not-for-profit, she said. She intends to put net proceeds toward community causes. This month, those are Parent Share and Support and the Oelwein School nutrition fund negative lunch balances.
“The whole purpose for us is to spread kindness and give back to the community,” she said.
“There’s a lot of expenses for starting things up, but after the bills are paid, the inventory’s paid, whatever money we have left after that, I’m going to split between the two of them,” Davis said.
She held a soft opening a few days before the March 1 grand opening.
As for donations, Davis is selective. She considers
accepting only non-fabric items that are clean and gently used, noting that she cares for customer health and safety.
“I want to protect my customers,” she said.
For merchandise, the store offers housewares from furniture to locks to small appliances, electronics, children’s items from educational toys — such as math flashcards — to car seats, décor, jewelry and beauty items.
Her fiancé, Roger Caceres, has been helping build some of the furniture and inspect merchandise, as has her uncle, Bill Quario. During setup, many family members pitched in to get ready and make it perfect.
A majority of the items, they purchase from various vendors.
“Everyone seems to like the furniture, it’s really great quality. We’ve also got a good variety of home repair items that will be helpful with everyone fixing their places up,” Davis said. “Light fixtures, door locks, sinks, it varies.”
The fabric items moving through the store are all new. The grommeted blackout curtains, she says, have been popular. She has leaned on social media for advertising and sale notices. The business page offers images of merchandise.
Moreover, Davis has dedicated the net proceeds of the store to a different community cause each month.
“I don’t make any money off of it, because I own it. I’m completely not-for-profit, I don’t get paid, I don’t have any financial gain from what I’m doing,” Davis said. She is still in the process of completing all of the paperwork for the full filing and getting registered with the IRS. Registering for the LLC was the quickest way to get open and start serving the community Davis said.
A not-for-profit organization, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, directs all revenue from business activities or donations back into running the organization. Unlike nonprofits, however, not-for-profits need not benefit the public good. They can simply serve the members, such as a sports club.
That being said, Davis intends to share the proceeds with causes in the community.
Davis has been providing daycare for three years. She intends to return to it when the business gets going.
“I’ve always just liked selling things and doing garage sales and I love shopping so why not,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of experience in buying and selling things.
“As soon as I get things more stable here with the help I’ve hired, I’ll be going back to doing daycare full-time, but I just have a couple families I’m working with right now while I get the store off the ground and running.” The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday. She clarified that the daycare currently is second- and third-shift at this time.
CAUSES OF THE MONTH
Parent Share and Support uses the Parents as Teachers curriculum to aid parents to become their child’s most important teachers, per its Facebook page. Supporters of the PSS Adopt-a-Family program allowed the agency “to make Christmas a little brighter for 68 children and 27 families in Fayette County,” a Jan. 18 post reads. Through February, they posted resources to discuss relationship health and safety geared to teens.
“It’s a really good program,” Davis said. “It helps families. It helps kids. It helps young parents.”
The other beneficiary of net proceeds in March is Oelwein School District lunch accounts.
Oelwein Community Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all children through a program termed “seamless summer option,” Schools Food Service Director Hallie Roth told the Daily Register last August. The USDA program was extended for schools and daycare facilities through June 2022.
However, extra prices kick in for milk cartons additional to the one with the meal or purchased with cold lunch from home. Extra milk cartons are sold a la carte.
“No prices will kick in unless the student wants an a la carte milk for 40 cents, a second of the main option (entree) for $1, or a complete second meal for $4,” Roth said. “Seconds are only allowed at the Middle School and High School levels though.”
“I know with the pandemic, people were supposed to get free lunches,” Davis said. “But there’s people who had debts before that happened. Or if they take double lunches and their account goes in the negative because that’s not covered.”
Davis reported speaking with the school district on March 14 about donating to the nutrition program.
“They said of all the schools in Oelwein, they’re about $1,000 negative, and that anything we donate would help, and they would help as many kids off of whatever money we give them,” she said. “The main goal is $1,000 of course to clear everybody’s (accounts), but even if we only raise $100 or $200, they’re going to let us know how many kids we were able to help off of that.”
Davis said in a March 14 business Facebook post that donations for the school lunch program are kept separate from register or store money.
“Shout out to customer Sarah Johnson who donated $20 towards school lunch accounts!” the post said.
“I figured that way with people struggling to find work and with summertime coming and so many expenses,” Davis said, noting some bills that have increased; “we can maybe help the community that way by helping the kids with their lunch accounts.
As for the split of donations, Davis explained that she will share the proceeds between both Oelwein School Nutrition and Parent Share but will cap the amount for the school nutrition program at the $1,000 the district reported a need for.
“Let’s say there’s like $3,000, $1,000 would go to the school, the other two would go to Parent Share and Support,” she said.
“Every month we’re going to pick a different place to donate money to,” Davis said.
She also said she has worked with several local merchants to help direct foot traffic to them through word of mouth and social media.
