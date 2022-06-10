Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OLIVIA, N.C. — The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 28 — Oct. 2, 2022; contact Mike Davino, membership chairman, at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919-498-1910.

