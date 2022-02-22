This is one of those times of the year when sand and salt’s importance rises in Fayette County.
Historically, the county uses the most material going into winter and at the tail end of winter.
“These times are when we see the majority of the ice and freezing rain,” Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz said.
“In other words, we are not out of the woods yet.”
Fayette County Secondary Roads applies about 75% salt and 25% sand to its county highways, using 1,200 to 1,500 tons of salt in a typical year.
“So far this year we have used around 630 tons of salt,” Fantz said.
This is different from the Iowa Department of Transportation which Fantz said uses 100% salt.
As county engineer and secondary roads maintenance superintendent, Fantz is tasked with contracting for salt six months in advance of some of the season and “trying to predict what kind of winter we will have six months in advance.”
What could go wrong?
“If we overestimate how much salt we will need, we have to buy salt and may not have a place to store it,” he said.
“If the winter ends up being much worse than estimated, we will likely run short of material and may not be able to get any additional on the open market.
“Fayette County’s small salt and sand sheds make this problem worse than it needs to be,” Fantz said. “That is why one of the priorities is getting a larger salt/sand shed built to better serve Fayette County’s residents.”