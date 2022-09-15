Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group are uniting to dispel election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general election.

There has been a recent increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections in our state, despite there being no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems.

Tags

Trending Food Videos