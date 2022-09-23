Responding to the case of election misinformation reported on Sept. 20, Secretary of State Paul Pate renewed his message to all Iowans to be cautious in order to avoid falling victim to misinformation regarding voting procedures and the upcoming fall elections.
Instead, he called on voters to turn to the Secretary of State’s office and their own county auditors for voting and election information.
On Sept. 20, a voter in Mahaska County who requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number telling him that he could register his ballot over the phone and that there was no need to return it to the county auditor’s office.
“That is a clear case of election disinformation, where someone is purposefully trying to mislead Iowa voters,” Secretary Pate said. “We have a great record of clean, fair elections in Iowa and election officials across the state are pushing back on this nonsense.”
“Iowa is one of the top three states in the nation for election administration and we’re going to keep it that way by defending our process against grifters and people who want to sow doubt in our system,” Secretary Pate added. “If you have any questions about how to cast your ballot and ensure your vote counts, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or your county auditor’s website.”