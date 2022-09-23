Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Responding to the case of election misinformation reported on Sept. 20, Secretary of State Paul Pate renewed his message to all Iowans to be cautious in order to avoid falling victim to misinformation regarding voting procedures and the upcoming fall elections.

Instead, he called on voters to turn to the Secretary of State’s office and their own county auditors for voting and election information.

