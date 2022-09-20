In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday, Sept. 20 challenged each of the state’s more than 400 high schools to participate in the effort to register students to vote.
Those schools who successfully register at least 90 percent of their voting-eligible students will earn the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. Named after the Iowa native and national women’s suffrage leader, this award was first bestowed during the 2019-20 academic year and has been given on 71 occasions in the time since.
Among the northeast Iowa high schools participating in this year’s effort were Oelwein, Edgewood-Colesburg, Clayton Ridge, and Central High in Elkader, with both Clayton Ridge and Central among the 31 schools earning the award in 2022.
Schools who reach the 50 percent and 70 percent thresholds of student registrations respectively will also be recognized.
In Iowa, state law allows a person to register to vote at 17 years of age, while those same individuals may also participate in primary elections if they will turn 18 prior to the corresponding general election.
“Since launching this program three years ago, we’ve helped thousands of young people register to vote and hopefully inspired a lifetime of civic engagement,” Secretary Pate said on Tuesday. “Last year, 31 schools earned the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. I want to see even greater numbers this school year, and I’m encouraging every school in Iowa to step up.”
As part of this initiative, Secretary Pate’s office, in partnership with the Inspire2Vote program, will also assist participating schools in organizing and conducting their voter registration drives.
Schools interested in receiving information about conducting voter registration efforts can visit www.inspire2vote.org/iasignup, while more about the Carrie Chapman Catt Award can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.