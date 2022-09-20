Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220921_ol_news_Catt

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy

 Photo courtesy of Iowa’s Office

In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday, Sept. 20 challenged each of the state’s more than 400 high schools to participate in the effort to register students to vote.

Those schools who successfully register at least 90 percent of their voting-eligible students will earn the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. Named after the Iowa native and national women’s suffrage leader, this award was first bestowed during the 2019-20 academic year and has been given on 71 occasions in the time since.

Tags

Trending Food Videos