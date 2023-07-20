While the proper feeding and training of animals is important, achieving true excellence during the showmanship portion of the Fayette County Fair’s beef show sometimes requires a special effort to ensure an entrant has attained their highest-quality appearance.
In the case of Oelwein’s Mike McDonough, these measures included particular attention to the animal’s legs, in order to give the judge the best possible impression.
“What we do is, we put tail adhesive on the legs, and we pull the hair to where we want it with a comb,” he described, in explaining the intricacies of the process. “Then, we spray powder, which is like baby powder, and that sticks to the glue and builds the hair follicles and makes it white so it’s easier to clip. Then we’ll go over, clip it, make it stouter, bolder, and make lines where we want them, to give it structural integrity. Then, we go back over, before we go in, and we’ll paint them black.”
“I call her Black Betty,” he said, when asked for the name of the entrant in question.