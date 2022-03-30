WADENA — The Wadena Ilyria Betterment Club, in cooperation with the Wadena Public Library, is seeking candidates for Miss Wadena 2022.
Those wishing to vie for the crown must be between the ages of 16 (by August) and 21 years old, unmarried, and have no children. In addition, candidates must be from the Wadena area and be residents of Fayette County.
Each candidate will be asked to fill out a registration form about herself and submit it along with a photo by Saturday, May 21.
Miss Wadena will represent her community at local and area events, as well as in the Fayette County Fair Queen contest in July.
In addition, Miss Wadena will receive a $200 scholarship to the college of her choice, which will be paid following her completed year as Miss Wadena and after successful completion of the first semester of schooling.
For more information, those interested in becoming candidates should call the Wadena Public Library at (563) 774-2039. Prospective candidates may also email wadenareads@gmail.com. Forms may be picked up at the Wadena library or can be emailed.