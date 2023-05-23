I used to be proud to live in Iowa. Schools were valued and financed, voting was convenient, the Republican Party wanted less government interference and politicians listened to their constituents.
Now, however, it seems more like Germany in the mid-1930s.
Only certain lives matter, so LGBTQ rights are curtailed. True American history is forbidden to be taught. Parents can use vouchers to enroll their children in private schools, depriving public schools of necessary funding. Books are banned. Some politicians and some of the news media spread lies repeatedly, as if they were the truth.
People need to be accountable and remember that our nation should be inclusive.
Margaret Witt
Oelwein