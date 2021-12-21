Fire engulfed a semitrailer after it struck bridge guardrail on Interstate 380 near the city of Brandon early Tuesday. The truck driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, but escaped the crash uninjured, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:25 a.m, the Sheriff’s Office received several 911 reports of an accident on southbound I-380 near mile marker 51, according to a news release.
A 2016 Volvo semitrailer operated by Ryan Thieman, 49, of Marble Rock, was traveling southbound on I-380 near when he fell asleep and lost control of the semitrailer, according to the investigation. It struck the inside guardrail of a bridge over Lime Creek, causing significant damage to the semitrailer. Leaking fuel ignited and the semitrailer was fully engulfed as was the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.
Thieman was able to exit the cab, and later was cited for failure to maintain control, a misdemeanor.
Southbound I-380 was shut down between mile markers 49 and 55 from about 4:30-9 a.m. to allow for emergency crews to extinguish the fire, clean up fluids and clear the roadway of debris, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Jesup Police Department, Brandon Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department, Gilbertville Fire Department and Urbana Fire Department.