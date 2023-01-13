Included in the numerous stops made by Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst as she made her way through northeast Iowa this week was Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where she joined area leaders representing a range of local interests by participating in a roundtable discussion focused on the upcoming Farm Bill legislation.
Among those invited to the event, which was not open to the public, was Mallory Hanson, who serves as Fayette County’s Regional Tourism and Economic Development Coordinator.
“I was invited to attend the roundtable representing Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism,” Hanson told the Daily Register. “I am always happy to have the opportunity to talk with our elected officials about the challenges and opportunities we are facing in Fayette County.”
During the course of their discussion, a number of different subjects, including “workforce, housing, childcare, elderly care, infrastructure (including EV and solar), tourism, and natural resources (including flood mitigation),” were addressed, Hanson explained.
The Senator’s response, meanwhile, reflected her understanding of the importance of the questions examined, especially among rural Iowans. In this respect, “Senator Ernst echoed the topics we discussed,” Hanson said, “and agreed these are issues that most of our rural communities and counties are facing across the state.”
In a statement released by the University, Upper Iowa indicated that, during her Wednesday visit, Sen. Ernst “hosted economic development leaders, business owners, and folks in the agriculture industry to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill. The conversation covered broadband, workforce issues, and how the future of Iowa’s agriculture economy is impacted by the upcoming Farm Bill.”