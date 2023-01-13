Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senator Joni Ernst listens to individuals invited to the roundtable representing Northeast Iowa RC&D, Iowa Area Development Group, Allamakee-Clayton REC, Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism, IEDA, and Western Dubuque Biodiesel regarding industry concerns.

 Photo courtesy Upper Iowa University

Included in the numerous stops made by Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst as she made her way through northeast Iowa this week was Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where she joined area leaders representing a range of local interests by participating in a roundtable discussion focused on the upcoming Farm Bill legislation.

Among those invited to the event, which was not open to the public, was Mallory Hanson, who serves as Fayette County’s Regional Tourism and Economic Development Coordinator.

