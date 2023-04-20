During a period in which numerous industries are working to overcome significant labor shortages, the Iowa Senate this week approved a bill that would amend the state’s child labor laws to permit children between 14 and 17 years of age to work longer hours and in fields that are currently restricted.
The proposal, if enacted, would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work in jobs requiring them to serve alcohol, excluding those in bars and strip clubs, with parental permission. Children as young as 14, meanwhile, would be permitted to work in a wider variety of potentially dangerous tasks, including those involving caustic chemicals, while minors would also be allowed to work for six hours each day, an increase from the current four, including two hours later in the evening during both the school year (until 9 p.m.) and summer (11 p.m.).
The proposal fell afoul of the chamber’s Democratic minority, who decried the bill as a blatant and dangerous attempt to address the state’s labor issues by enlisting children to fill the gaps.
“We won’t fix our workforce shortage on the backs of children,” said Democrat Senator Sarah Trone Garriott. “Iowa children are not the ones who are responsible. It’s time for legislators to do their jobs.”
“You want to solve the Reynolds Workforce Crisis?” added Senator Liz Bennett, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, during Tuesday’s debate. “Pay attention to this: we have about 350,000 more kids than we have spots for childcare in Iowa. This is keeping grown adults out of the workforce. So, you want to solve the workforce crisis? Let’s do childcare, not child labor.”
In his comments, Senate Democratic leader Zach Wahls, meanwhile, referenced a recent fine levied against one of the nation’s largest food sanitation companies, which came after a Department of Labor Investigation revealed the firm was “illegally employing over 100 children as young as 13 years old across the midwest,” in tasks where the youths were “cleaning meatpacking plants and slaughterhouses,” Wahls explained, while holding up a picture of one of the children.
“How many of you would be comfortable with your child or grandchild using dangerous cleaning equipment and experiencing caustic chemical burns like these exploited children did?
“This legislation,” he concluded, “will make illegal behavior like this more common, not less. And we all know it.”
The proposal’s Republican supporters, however, bristled at the notion that the bill was akin to abusing children for the benefit of the state’s economy.
“We do know slavery existed in the past, but one place it doesn’t exist, that’s in this bill,” said Republican Senator Adrian Dickey, in responding to negative portrayals and depictions of the bill, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “Throwing around such terms loosely and callously for shock value in the news, on social media, even within the walls of this great building, is irresponsible and wrong.”
So contentious did the rhetoric become that, at one point during the debate, which was underway until nearly 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, both the bill’s Republican floor manager and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver refused to accept questions from Senator Bill Dotzler, a Waterloo Democrat, which further angered the minority party and its leadership.
“Is this the end of democracy?” Dotzler speculated, after his questions were refused, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “It’s all about totalitarianism. We’re in control of everything so we can do whatever the heck we want.”
“Senate Democrats condemn in the strongest possible terms the Senate majority’s political decision not to answer basic questions about high-profile legislation,” Wahls added.
The proposal, Senate File 542, passed in the upper chamber by a 32-17 margin, and now moves to the Iowa House for consideration.