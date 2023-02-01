Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A subcommittee in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday advanced new legislation that, if made law, would permit the state’s hunters to utilize a new weapon during any deer season that allows the use of firearms.

The weapon, known as an airbow, is similar to a crossbow, though it uses a charged air blast to propel arrows instead of the more traditional string or bolt.

