A subcommittee in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday advanced new legislation that, if made law, would permit the state’s hunters to utilize a new weapon during any deer season that allows the use of firearms.
The weapon, known as an airbow, is similar to a crossbow, though it uses a charged air blast to propel arrows instead of the more traditional string or bolt.
Currently, hunting with crossbows is highly restricted in Iowa, as their use is permitted solely during designated bowhunting seasons and they can be utilized only by hunters who are either 65 years of age or older or have a physical handicap keeping them from using a standard bow.
“This just seems like the perfect weapon to poach deer with,” Fred Long, president of the Iowa Conservation Alliance, told The Iowa Capital Dispatch. “It’s silent. It’s deadly for a reasonable distance. I don’t think it compares to hunting with a rifle or a shotgun for distance, and so I question why anybody would want to use this weapon during those seasons. I feel that it’s a slippery slope to putting it in the archery season.”
Though not as quiet as a traditional bow, the airbow is far more silent than typical firearms. In appearance, it is similar to a rifle, though lacks the extended barrel; it is also easy to maneuver, as well, which is just one of the benefits it provides hunters, according to a review of the Benjamin Pioneer Airbow, published by Field and Stream.
In lieu of using strings, an airbow, “instead, propels an arrow with, you guessed it, compressed air and a piston, but it does it from the front of the shaft just behind the arrowhead, instead of from a nock at the rear. This makes a huge difference when it comes to accuracy,” the Field and Stream report explained. Noting that the airbow “was shockingly accurate inside 50 yards,” in the realm of force, “the first 8 shots from a newly filled air tank were definitely full power, burying two thirds of the shaft in the dense bag.”
Regarding ease of use, meanwhile, “the pistol grip, safety and scope make the airbow intuitive to shoot for anyone who has ever handled a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or air gun, for that matter, so the learning curve is nil.
“The coolest part,” the reviewer continued, “was I could fire and reload the airbow without getting up from the prone position and hardly without coming off the scope. Reloading in a stand was easy and it felt very controlled and safe. Plus, unlike a crossbow, you can safely and silently unload the airbow if you didn’t take a shot, without even wasting any air.”
The airbow, the report concluded, “is a remarkable hunting implement and an extremely fun range toy. I wouldn’t hesitate to hunt any animal that I would hunt with a crossbow, or a high-power air rifle, with the airbow. I’d have the utmost confidence in its accuracy and power while doing so. Plus, it’s light enough to be easily hauled into a stand or carried for extended periods of time while slung.”
The airbow tested in the review, further, had a bolt action, was 33.5 inches in length, weighed fewer than nine pounds, and could fire eight arrows per tank at 450 feet per second.
Many airbows work only with proprietary arrows, however.
Senate File 138, the bill that proposes to allow the use of the arm in Iowa, states only that “an airbow is a legal method of take during any deer hunting season in which any firearm is a legal method of take.” The bill was introduced by Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig, which is located in far western Iowa.
Though the bill was moved forward, some lawmakers admitted that the final word on the role of the weapon in Iowa’s hunting landscape, if any, remained to determined.
“Boy, there’s a lot more questions than answers about this,” Nodaway Republican Senator Tom Shipley said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “Now, I see poaching in my area. And I guess some of these guys would have a grand time poaching deer that everybody else is trying to legally take.
“This is all brand new,” Shipley continued. “I mean, I’d never even heard of the things until the end of last week. So, I’ll humor Senator Schultz. We’ll sign off on this, and then we’ll have more discussions.”
Currently, 13 states, including Oklahoma, North Carolina, Arizona and Washington, allow game animals to be harvested using airbows.