A Senate subcommittee on Monday considered new legislation that would require city governments across the state to first garner the permission of the Iowa Department of Transportation before utilizing automated devices, including speed cameras, to enforce traffic laws.
Central to legislators’ support of the proposal, Senate File 489, is an attempt to ensure that such cameras are being used to address existing traffic safety concerns rather than serving as a revenue generator for local governments.
If enacted, the measure would require “local authorities to hold a valid permit from the Department of Transportation (DOT) before using a system or adopting, enforcing, or otherwise administering an ordinance authorizing the use of a system,” the bill explains, while the DOT “may approve or disapprove (a permit) application based on the DOT’s determination that a system is appropriate and necessary and the least restrictive means to address the critical traffic safety issues at a location.”
In order to obtain a DOT permit, meanwhile, a local authority would be required to provide a host of supporting information to illustrate the need for the camera, “including but not limited to records relating to traffic violations and traffic collisions and accidents occurring at the location; an analysis of existing traffic speed data, posted speed limits, traffic volume data, and intersection and roadway measurements; the proposed cause of critical traffic safety issues; and alternative methods to improve traffic safety,” according to terms of the bill.
Among the most vocal supporters of placing limits on traffic cameras was Senator Adrian Dickey, a Republican from Packwood, who, after expressing his wishes to completely ban traffic cameras, supported the bill because of its focus on using the technology for safety rather than a source of local revenue.
“(In most places where the cameras are being used,) these are revenue generators, period. That’s it,” Dickey said defiantly, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “I’m fully supportive of this bill, if it’s the only thing we can do outside of an outright ban.”
Those voicing concerns regarding the proposal, meanwhile, included Democratic Senator Cindy Winckler of Davenport, who decried the further encroachment of the state into local affairs as well as the effects such a bill, if enacted, might have on the future of cameras currently being used to monitor demonstrably dangerous locations.
“One of the things that I think we have to be very careful of is that continual intrusion into local control,” Winckler explained, Radio Iowa reported.
“If this was a ban, I would agree with you, Senator, that we are taking away and we are usurping local control,” said Republican Mike Klimesh of Spillville, in response to Winckler, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “No, we are simply making communities go through a process to prove out that this will provide safety.”
If passed, the far-reaching bill would also establish limits on the fines that could be collected from permitted traffic cameras while also putting in place a process that would allow a vehicle’s owner to avoid paying a fine if it could be shown that they were not the one driving at the time of a penalized infraction.
“We’ve made a provision in the bill that allows people to actually go down a path to show: ‘Hey, yes it was my vehicle but no, I was not driving. Here’s an affidavit to prove that. Send the bill on to this gentleman,’” said Klimesh, according to the Radio Iowa report.
The measure would also require localities to turn over 10% of the funds collected using the cameras to the state’s Road Use Tax Fund, as explained in Section 7 of the bill.
According to a recent Iowa Legislative Services Agency report, as of March 22, a total of 19 Iowa municipalities were using automated or remote systems for traffic law enforcement, a list which included West Union, Fayette, Strawberry Point, Independence and Oelwein. That same report, meanwhile, revealed that these systems produced an estimated $8.3 million in revenue for Cedar Rapids, more than $3 million for Des Moines, and $1.7 million for Davenport during the 2022 fiscal year.
The proposal now moves to the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.