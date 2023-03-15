The Republican-led Iowa Senate has approved Governor Reynolds’ proposed legislation that would reorganize the state’s government, reducing the number of executive cabinet agencies by more than half.
The ambitious, nearly 1,600-page bill, known as Senate File 514, was passed on a 34-15 vote, with the final version little changed from the original one the Governor had submitted.
“This is an alignment, consistency, efficiency bill,” affirmed Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig, Radio Iowa reported. “We’re going to do it.”
“It is a positive and this isn’t a gotcha for one party or another,” Schultz continued, noting that Iowa currently spends more on its state government than five of its six neighboring states. “This is good going on here.”
Senate Democrats, however, see the bill as little more than a further consolidation of executive power that will make the state government less accountable.
“I really just have concerns about this bill, how big it is, how much power it gives to our governor,” Senator Janet Petersen said, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “I’m a believer in checks and balances and the three branches of government.”
“This is not a power grab,” Schultz said, in response to the criticisms. “It’s her branch. It is the next governor’s branch. They’re going to have the ability to control, to answer for, and to report to the people of Iowa, what they’re doing in a more consistent, even-handed, accountable manner.”
The bill, with its far-reaching changes to the look of state government, will save $215 million in the first four years its implemented, the Governor has indicated, doing so without eliminating any current state employees. In its first year, alone, one analysis showed the bill would save Iowa around $12.4 million, largely by immediately eliminating more than 200 full time state-level positions that are unfilled. In finalizing her proposal, Governor Reynolds employed the aid of the Virginia-based consulting firm Guidehouse, paying them $994,000 for their services, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“It’s not our job to roll over so the governor can impress out-of-state bullies and rich out-of-state venture capitalists, and consolidate her power,” observed Senator Sarah Trone-Garriott, a Democrat from Waukee. “If this chamber passes legislation straight from the governor’s out-of-state consultants — with barely any effort to listen, almost no effort to shape the legislation based on what Iowans are telling us they need — we are not doing our job.”
Before the bill’s passage, Senate Democrats had attempted to introduce amendments to the proposal, including one by Trone-Garriott that would have allowed the Iowa Child Advocacy Board (ICAB) to retain its independence. Under the plan the Senate accepted, however, the ICAB would instead be operated by the state Department of Health and Human Services, a change critics claim might prevent a child’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) from openly disagreeing with the child’s case worker, as both sides in any CASA/case worker dispute would be under the umbrella of the HHS.
Another change proposed by Democrats would have allowed the Office of the Consumer Advocate, which represents customers in state utility cases, to remain independent rather than becoming a division under the Attorney General’s office, which prosecutes such cases.
“It’s critical that we maintain adequate protection for those we appoint to serve in the best interest of the consumers, giving them the reassurance that their honest, unfiltered analysis of various utilities’ issues are met without retaliation,” said Paige Yontz, state advocacy manager with AARP Iowa, the Capital Dispatch reported. “It’s that honest, unfiltered analysis that this ultimately puts in jeopardy.”
As part of the realignment, the proposal would also create the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services, a new agency which, the Governor explained “will bring together the Divisions of Insurance, Banking, (and) Credit Unions,” instituting a change which “really reflects Iowa’s position of national leadership in these important industries and it promises to continue to elevate the profile, all the while improving the delivery of state services,” according to a second Radio Iowa report.
“You know as a business,” the Governor continued, in addressing members of the Iowa Bankers Association, “I know that you know it’s second nature, right, to reassess your operations. Unfortunately, government isn’t always so diligent.”
The reorganization bill now moves forward for consideration in the Iowa House.