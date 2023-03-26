A bill passed in the Iowa Senate last week continued the effort of the state’s Republican lawmakers to strengthen the role of parental oversight in child education, in part by strictly limiting students’ access to sexually explicit library materials.
As part of Senate File 496, which passed on a 34-16 vote, school libraries would be prohibited from offering material that illustrates any sex act. Additionally, the bill would ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all K-6 classrooms, while also requiring school staff who believe a child may be transgender to report that information to the school’s administration as well as the child’s parents.
The proposal drew the ire of many Senate Democrats, including Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids, who viewed the bill as a stark infringement on the efforts of educators.
“You are promoting ignorance and intolerance by, not just the parents, but by the students in the schools that will no longer have information — proper information, factual information — about people who are different than themselves,” said Donahue, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “You’re undermining academic freedoms, because this restricts freedoms of educators to teach about important social issues, sexuality, even gender identity.”
This view of education, however, was challenged by Oskaloosa Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom.
“As long as I’m in this chamber, I will work to rein in those schools that believe the purpose of public education is to teach our children what they think society needs them to know,” Rozenboom said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “We must put parents back in charge of their children’s education.”
The effort to limit library materials depicting sexual acts and themes comes amid a period during which lawmakers have heard from those who have challenged the presence of some books in school libraries, most of which focus on LGBTQ identities. Among the books singled out in previous discussions have been “Gender Queer” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”
“I have seen plenty of books in our school libraries that I believe are more explicit and more inappropriate for small children, frankly, than any movie, any movie I’ve ever seen,” Rozenboom said.
The effort by states with conservative leadership to remove books from school libraries, meanwhile, was panned by Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who announced last week that he will be creating what he labeled a Little Free Library in a room near his office at the state’s capitol building in St. Paul.
“For every book you ban in Iowa and Florida, we’ll put ten of them out in Minnesota,” Walz said, Radio Iowa reported. “We’ve got folks that want to make it harder to get ‘Lord of the Flies’ than to get a dang AR-15.”
Though his new library may be focused on books being banned elsewhere, Walz also noted that he would welcome people on the other side of the debate to add their selections, as well.
“Absolutely, you can put any book you want to in here,” said Walz, according to the Radio Iowa report. “We all know what the most-banned book in history is: the Bible. Bring it! Put it on there. That’s what this is about! This is about freedom.”
In describing his new project, Walz conceded that it, in part, is intended to act as a form of peaceful protest meant to highlight what he sees as the absurdity of recent legislation in other states limiting the rights of particular groups and the access young people have to information.
His intent, he explained, is “to make it very clear to Americans there is a vast number of people who disagree with these policies…This is a state (Minnesota) where reproductive choices are yours. This is a place where you can bring your authentic self and be protected. This is a state where you read what you choose to read.”
“I want to be very clear,” he continued, according to Radio Iowa. “(Those) on the side of book-banning… have never been on the right side of history.”
In Iowa, meanwhile, Senate File 496 now goes to the House for consideration.