A bill that would resurrect the state’s death penalty as an option in sentencing for certain crimes was advanced by a senate subcommittee last week while, on Tuesday, the bill moved forward out of the chamber’s Judiciary Committee following a 10 to 8 affirmative vote.
The proposed bill, which is labelled Senate File 14 and is likely to face greater opposition in the Iowa House, would allow the penalty of death to be applicable only in cases in which an individual is found guilty of kidnapping, sexually abusing and murdering a minor.
Among the key supporters of the proposal is Senator Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale, who, in speaking to reporters, reflected on recent attempts to give the death penalty new life in the Iowa legal system. “I know we haven’t been successful before,” Zaun, who also chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters. “This is very narrowly written.”
“I believe this is justified religiously, morally, logically,” Zaun’s Republican colleague, Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “There’s no reason not to support this in my mind. Saying that, I believe it could go further, but that’s not what we have before us.”
In the House, meanwhile, its acceptance is likely to be more difficult, for a variety of reasons, according to Denison’s Steven Holt, who chairs his chamber’s Judiciary Committee. While he indicated to reporters that he may support on moral grounds the legislation, other, more practical issues, such as acquiring the expensive drugs needed to administer lethal injections, as well as the number of death-row criminals who have ultimately been exonerated, must also be carefully considered.
“It’s just extremely expensive to keep someone on death row,” Holt explained, emphasizing the additional costs such a change would impose on the state’s residents. “Unlike in a lot of other states, life in prison is life in prison in Iowa.”
During last week’s hearing on the proposal, a Senate Judiciary subcommittee heard from a number of mostly religious leaders and legal advocates who expressed their opposition to the bill. At the hearing, for example, the Iowa Catholic Conference, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and United Church of Christ of Iowa all shared their view that a penalty of death is, in all instances, immoral.
“From our religious perspective, every person — every person — is made in the image and likeness of God,” said Tom Chapman, who serves as executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “That’s their human dignity. And even those people who have committed great harm to the community and other people, they retain that human capacity to reform, to love and to be loved.
“And so we agree it’s the duty of the state to punish offenders and protect the common good,” he concluded, “but we oppose reinstating the death penalty.”
“When the punishment is the same as the crime, we should stop and question the law,” Reverend Heather Wachendorf of New Beginnings Christian Church in Urbandale added, Radio Iowa reported. “Taking another person’s life is never OK.”
In addition to religious objections, the subcommittee also heard from legal advocates who pointed to the flawed nature of the current system and the numerous examples of those who have been exonerated while on death row, a number which currently stands at 190 individuals over the past 50 years, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
“Judges have the power to change lives,” Pete McRoberts of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa said, the Capital Dispatch reported. “And if this is enacted, judges and juries and the lawyers in the room will have the power to end lives. And I don’t think those are the people who should have all that power.”
In making his case, McRoberts also expressed his distrust that Iowa can correctly institute capital punishment, in part by describing the disproportionate incarceration rates of Blacks in Iowa, who comprise just 4% of the population though account for 24% of those in the state’s prisons.
The one member of the public who spoke in favor of the death penalty’s revival at last week’s hearing was Terry Pierce of West Des Moines, who observed, “We’re talking about an adult committing a crime against an innocent child. In my mind, the penalty couldn’t be harsh enough,” according to the Radio Iowa report.
Indianola Republican Julian Garrett, who chaired the Senate subcommittee, indicated that, although all but one of the speakers at the hearing objected to the proposal, the death penalty is nonetheless popular with Iowans, as he referred to a recent national survey from the Rose Institute that found 74% of respondents agreed with the penalty of death in cases where a child is raped and then murdered.
According to Garrett, the intent of bringing back the death penalty in cases involving the kidnapping, rape and killing of a child is to deter criminals from murdering their minor victims in order to stop them from later testifying in court. Currently, the punishment for those who kidnap and rape a minor are identical to those who kidnap, rape and murder them.
“The issue is saving innocent lives,” Garrett said Tuesday, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “We don’t know which ones, we don’t know exactly how many, but these studies tell us reinstating the death penalty will save some innocent lives. And that’s why to me, the miniscule chance that we might make a mistake is more than offset by the innocent young women whose lives we will save.”
Senate Democrats, however, including Herman Quirmbach of Ames, suggested that other studies have shown, in fact, that capital punishment does not deter murders.
“If the death penalty does not deter,” Quirmbach noted, the Capital Dispatch reported, “then the potential saving of lives down the line that Senator Garrett claims, in fact does not exist. In fact, those lives down the line are going to be saved if we convict the guilty person and give them life without parole.”
Iowa abolished the death penalty in 1965, though it nearly was reinstated in 1995 when the House voted in favor, only to see that proposal defeated in the Senate.