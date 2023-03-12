In response to allegations of election fraud in 2020 as well as hundreds of voter registration challenges following last year’s mid-term elections, Republicans in the Iowa Senate are considering a series of bills that institute changes in the state’s election registration and recount systems.
The first, Senate File 351, was among those discussed at a recent meeting of the state’s Senate Government subcommittee. At the gathering, lawmakers heard from a number of speakers who had initiated voter registration challenges in their Iowa counties in hopes, they explained, of forcing the voter rolls to be updated to include only those eligible to vote.
Waterloo’s Michael Bayer, who spoke at the meeting, was one of those who initiated registration challenges.
“You have to understand that every ineligible voter on the voter rolls is an opportunity for bad actors to request absentee ballots in that voter’s name,” Bayer said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “And that is what we as activists are interested in doing, in helping the county commissioners and their job to keep clean voter rolls.”
In Black Hawk County, where Waterloo is located, a total of 570 voter registration challenges were submitted following last fall’s election.
According to the bill under consideration, Iowans would be allowed to challenge voter registrations in any county in the state rather than in just their own, as is permitted by current law.
However, some officials, including a number of county auditors, expressed their concern that the proposal would allow an individual to submit an unlimited amount of registration challenges, thereby over-extending workers at auditor offices across the state.
“Auditors have grave concerns that groups of activists from one county … would have basically an endless blanket of requests to other counties,” explained Jamie Cashman of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, according to the Capital Dispatch report, “thus taxing the auditors and the many duties that they’re already dealing with at election time.”
That line of argument, however, did not impress some members of the subcommittee, including Republican Senator Sandy Salmon of Janesville, who, rather, expressed her appreciation to those willing to submit challenges when they believe such are warranted.
“I think having people that care enough about our vote, to go to all the work and all the trouble to clean it up, I think they should be thanked and applauded, and every Iowan owes them a debt of gratitude,” Salmon said. “So I appreciate the work that’s been done, I’ve seen it and it definitely makes us know that we have some more work to do to make sure our elections are as fraud-free as possible.”
Under the laws currently in place, when a registered Iowa voter does not participate in two consecutive elections, their registration is cancelled.
Also discussed was Senate File 341 which would require the State Commissioner of Elections to create a comprehensive voter registration database that includes all participants in an election, while, on the county level, election commissioners would need to make logs of all ballots cast, including which candidates were selected by each vote, though such logs would not include identifiable voter information. Both of these records, once created, could be requested cost-free.
Though opponents indicated such a law could compromise a voter’s right to cast a secret ballot, Sen. Salmon emphasized the positives of the proposal from the Republican’s point of view. “If there’s a series of ballots all for the same candidate or a series of ballots all for one candidate but not any for any other races, those are all red flags that could help us detect maybe where we need to investigate,” she observed.
Senate File 342, meanwhile, would require that the ballots of those Iowans who register to vote on election day be considered provisional until a special board verifies the voter’s identity a second time.
In voicing their opposition, Democrats in the senate, however, again pointed to the added burden these new laws would place on election officials.
“Hand-counting would be incredibly laborious and time consuming,” said Senator Janice Weiner, an Iowa City Democrat. “I can tell you that as someone who worked as a poll worker and served on a bipartisan team in 2020.”
Salmon, however, reiterated her feelings that the changes were, indeed, necessary in order to ensure the integrity of the state’s future elections.
“Right now, the way it is, they count the ballot and then later find out — well, maybe they find out — it’s not a legitimate voter, and then there’s no way for them to retrieve that ballot,” Salmon told the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Following the discussion, all three bills (SF 351, 341 and 342) have advanced to the Senate State Government Committee.
In the House, meanwhile, state representative discussed House File 356, which would require those who challenge voter registrations to post a bond equal to the cost of verifying the challenged voter’s registration. If the challenged registration is found to be invalid, the bond would be returned to the challenger; if, however, the voter being challenged proves to be legitimate, the bond money would be given to the county, the Capital Dispatch reported.