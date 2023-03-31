A House bill that would have added stringent new requirements before carbon pipelines companies could utilize eminent domain authority to complete their projects has been tabled by the Senate and will no longer be considered this session.
The proposal, House File 565, which on March 22 passed the Republican-dominated House with a sweeping 73-20 bi-partisan vote, would have required that firms such as Navigator, Wolf and Summit acquire voluntary easements from at least 90% of landowners along the route of their projects before earning the right to invoke eminent domain to garner the remaining portion.
Of the three companies, Wolf had already indicated its plans to acquire all its property easements voluntarily and thus does not plan to invoke eminent domain, regardless.
March 30 marked the deadline by which House policy bills needed to pass through a Senate committee in order to remain viable for consideration. In the case of House File 565, however, no committee debate nor subcommittee hearing had been held or scheduled, Radio Iowa reported.
If the length of the state’s review of the proposed pipeline projects exceeds expectations, however, the subject could again be addressed during next year’s legislative session; aspects of the bill could also be added as amendments to other proposed legislation this year.
“I think that if the bill would have come to the floor, it would have had strong majority support,” Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville said, according to the Radio Iowa report, “so I was surprised.”
Senator Wahls’ wonder seemed exceeded by the frustration of Representative Steven Holt, who led the bill’s debate in the House and orchestrated its overwhelming passage there.
“A lot of concerned citizens across the state of Iowa do not want their property taken for this project — an economic development project, and I’m disappointed,” Holt told Radio Iowa.
“I don’t know what the future of that is,” added Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley on Thursday. “That bill is, obviously right now, it’s not looking like it’s got a very healthy future for it. However, in the House, the members that I’ve talked to, we still feel very strongly about what we passed and we really believe it was the right thing for us to do.”
Holt, however, did point to the ever-evolving nature of the legislature in identifying the bill’s potential to come to fruition, though it may have to wait until next year.
“Dynamics can change very quickly around here when it’s an election year and people begin to hear a lot from their constituents, so we’ll see where it goes,” Holt said, according to the Radio Iowa report. “My concern about waiting a year, obviously, is that eminent domain could already be in process for some of our landowners, but maybe the process will not be that far along, so we’ll see.”
The possibility of the issue’s resurrection was also addressed by Senate Majority Leader Republican Jack Whitver, who indicated that, though the consideration of the current bill failed to make the deadline, the Upper Chamber may still take future action in that regard.
“We’re hearing a lot from both sides and we’ll continue to take that feedback and see if there’s consensus in the Caucus,” Whitver said, according to a second Radio Iowa report. “Right now, there isn’t.
“It is a hot issue, but it’s hot on both sides,” Whitver added, Radio Iowa reported. “There’s definitely people that want to see the pipeline happen. They think it’s going to be good for the ag industry. There are people that are very concerned about property rights and so it’s definitely, it’s an issue that will continue to come up over the next few years.”