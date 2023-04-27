Following a meeting of the state Senate’s Ethics Committee Wednesday, two complaints accusing different senators of ethics violations, including one related to a bill that would restrict carbon pipeline companies, have been tabled.
The complaint related to the construction of carbon pipelines in Iowa, which was filed by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI), was aimed at Ankeny Republican Senator Mike Bousselot and a potential conflict of interest that might have influenced his decision against scheduling a subcommittee meeting to discuss House File 565, which would impose new restrictions limiting the construction of carbon pipelines in Iowa.
Though the House passed the measure overwhelmingly in March, the Senate did not consider the bill prior to an established deadline that would have strengthened its chances for passage this session.
In defending that decision, Bousselot, who was assigned to serve as subcommittee chair of the proposal, indicated that there was “not sufficient time to get the bill passed out of the Senate’s committee on commerce before... deadline,” according to a Cedar Rapids Gazette report from March 29.
The CCI complaint against Bousselot, however, alleges that, because of his history with one of the carbon pipeline companies that would be affected by the bill, the Senator failed to uphold the body’s mandate “to strive to avoid both unethical and illegal conduct and the appearance of unethical and illegal conduct” when he failed to introduce HF 565 for consideration.
The basis for the charge of unethical conduct stems from Bousselot’s former role as managing director and head of external relations of Summit Agriculture Group, the owner of Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one of three firms with plans to construct CO2 pipelines in Iowa. The CCI’s complaint also noted the Senator’s connections to current CEO of Summit Agricultural Group and Republican Party donor Bruce Rastetter as well as to former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who is now a policy advisor for Summit Carbon Solutions, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
These ties and their connection to the ethics complaint were further detailed by CCI member Jeff Milks of Oelwein.
“An important point to make here,” Milks explained in an email to The Daily Register, “is that Bousselot had a former life about 6-7 years ago where he was in the employ of Summit Ag (same company as Summit Carbon Solutions)… Summit is one of the companies that wants to have a share of the pipeline projects.
“Bousselot also served as staff under former governor Terry Branstad,” Milks added, who “is on the board of Summit Carbon Solutions... (Because of this) Iowa CCI… filed an ethics complaint on the grounds that Bousselot should have recused himself due to the appearance of a conflict of interest.”
After deliberation, however, the six-member Senate Ethics Committee, which includes Dubuque Democratic Senator Pam Jochum, declined to take further action on the complaint. That determination, however, should not be perceived as having been reached easily or in haste, Jochum noted.
“Considering Senator Bousselot’s long standing personal and financial relationship with the CEO of the company that plans to build one of the carbon pipelines and his relationship with a senior policy advisor to Summit (Carbon) Solutions, Senator Bousselot has at the very least exercised questionable judgment,” Jochum said, Radio Iowa reported, “and at worst engaged in the appearance of unethical conduct.”
Regardless of such concerns, the Ethics Committee unanimously approved the decision to table any further action on the complaint unless “further substantiating information is produced” by the CCI, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
In a separate email, Milks also indicated that the existence of a three-year statute of limitations in such situations also played a factor in the Ethics Committee’s determination.
Following Wednesday’s decision, meanwhile, Bousselot shared his thoughts on both the outcome and the CCI in a news release.
“The ethics complaint from an extremist Democrat organization… has no merit, is an abuse of the Senate Ethics process, and a waste of the Senate’s time,” Bousselot said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “No conflict of interest exists and that fact was confirmed today.”
Wednesday, the Senate Ethics Committee also dismissed a complaint against Democratic Senator Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids related to social media posts critical of the conservative group Moms for Liberty and the relationship that some state Republicans appear to have with the organization.
In multiple posts, Donahue labeled Moms for Liberty as “extremists,” “terrorists” and a “hate group,” according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
“Molly, like any citizen, has free speech rights to express her opinion about issues in the public domain, just as those who disagree with her opinion can also do so, and have,” Jochum said, in announcing the dismissal. “If there is a lesson to learn in all of this, it is that we all need to choose our words very carefully to ensure respect, even toward those with whom we may disagree.”