U.S. Chief District Judge John A. Jarvey is expected retire in March 2022, which will create an opening in the Southern District of Iowa. Because of that Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are inviting members of the Iowa legal community to submit applications until Dec. 31 to be considered for a their recommendation to President Joe Biden.
“It’s important to me that this opportunity be made available to the entire legal community in Iowa. Anyone may apply for a recommendation,” Grassley said. “Following a comprehensive review, Senator Ernst and I will make recommendations to the president and he will make the decision about who is nominated.”
“Iowa has a long and proud tradition of providing outstanding judges to serve in our nation’s Judicial Branch, and I’m hopeful every qualified member of our state’s legal community will have the opportunity to consider applying for this opening,” Ernst said. “I look forward to working with Senator Grassley in reviewing the candidates for this critical position to ensure the best and most qualified individuals are considered.”
Grassley is currently the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees the vetting and confirmation of all federal judges.
Licensed Iowa lawyers in good standing and with stellar legal credentials should contact Carol Olson of Grassley’s staff in Des Moines with a cover letter, CV and references. Olson can be reached by email at carol_olson@grassley.senate.gov and 515-288-1145 in Grassley’s Des Moines office, which is located at 210 Walnut Street in Room 721 of the Federal building.