Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

On what was described as a “typical fall day,” amidst much fanfare, approximately 160 members from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company departed their Mason City headquarters on Sunday as they made their way to Texas, en route to Poland in eastern Europe.

Of those in the Company, a majority reside in either north or north-central Iowa, according to Capt. Kevin Waldron, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Iowa National Guard who, from his headquarters at Camp Dodge in Johnston, was instrumental in helping plan and organize Sunday’s send-off.

Trending Food Videos