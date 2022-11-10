On what was described as a “typical fall day,” amidst much fanfare, approximately 160 members from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company departed their Mason City headquarters on Sunday as they made their way to Texas, en route to Poland in eastern Europe.
Of those in the Company, a majority reside in either north or north-central Iowa, according to Capt. Kevin Waldron, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Iowa National Guard who, from his headquarters at Camp Dodge in Johnston, was instrumental in helping plan and organize Sunday’s send-off.
Capt. Waldron’s personal connections to the Mason City Company are extensive. “I am very familiar with the 1133rd,” he said, noting that he, as a native of nearby Ventura, was once among those cheering “on the side of the road, watching them leave,” a memory and feeling which helped fuel his own desire to serve.
The current deployment of the Company is occurring to support Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, which Waldron identified as “a newer operation from the Department of Defense,” one that is intended to “maintain our presence in Europe.”
When asked, Waldron was unable to provide further details about this deployment’s connections, if any, to the ongoing Russian war with Ukraine.
“Upholding the principle of order and security is what the U.S. is attempting to do,” he added, in describing the Operation’s intentions.
Last activated into federal service in 2008 in support of Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terror, the Iowa 1133rd, as a transportation company, will be generally tasked with “moving equipment, personnel, and supplies around Poland and eastern Europe in support of U.S. and NATO forces,” Waldron explained.
After departing Mason City on Sunday, the Company’s next stop is Fort Hood, Texas, which serves as the group’s official mobilization station, where they will remain while they “complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.” When that final deployment might occur, however, was not specified, as no exact timeline or details about the Company’s upcoming activities were given. “We try to avoid sharing those,” Capt. Waldron said, “to help keep our service members safe.”
The Company is expected to be gone nearly a year.
Sunday morning’s farewell, which commenced at 9 a.m. and was held in the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center, saw nearly two hundred people gather to wish the service members well. This congregation was “definitely bigger than others in recent years,” Waldron explained, in large part due to the loosening of COVID 19 restrictions.
The previous COVID-induced parameters made similar ceremonies much more challenging, as they were done virtually and thus lacked the opportunity for people to personally wish their loved ones a final goodbye. In that scenario, it was very difficult, Waldron recalled, to “tell the soldiers they can’t bring their family members” as they were departing.
Sunday marked a new day, however, as crowds, well-wishes, and emotion abounded.
In droves, Waldron said, “people came together to give them a proper send off.”
“There were plenty of hugs and pictures,” he said, which, because it is impossible to say what will be required of the service members, “was all quite meaningful.” Such a celebrated farewell, he added, was “absolutely right and needed.”
The fact that this ceremony did not occur in a large, populated area served to heighten the intimacy and emotion. “In larger cities, we don’t get the small-town community feel like in Mason City,” Waldron observed. “It was great to see.”
At the outset of the ceremony, the Mackenzie Highlanders Pipes and Drums of Iowa group played, marching the soldiers to their location on the floor in the All Seasons Building, providing “music to bring the soldiers into battle,” Waldron said. In addition to the bagpipers, who made the trip from Des Moines to participate, members of the 34th Army Band were also present, as they “sent a small ensemble of around six, who played music before and after the ceremony,” Waldron said.
The formal program, which included comments from Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel as well as the bestowing of the Iowa state flag to the Company’s commander, lasted just under 30 minutes. Also present were both a representative from U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s office, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who represents Iowa’s Second Congressional District, which includes Iowa City, where a detachment of the 1133rd is based.
Following the ceremony, members of the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders, a group of motor-cycle riding veterans, joined with the police department in escorting the service members’ coaches away toward Waterloo, in a procession that eventually wound through Mason City, all to further cheers and acclaim. “There were citizens lined up along Highway 18,” Waldron said.
Happening as it did the Sunday prior to Veterans Day brought added importance to the event. “Anytime we get close,” Waldron said, in reference to Nov. 11, “it’s a time for people to reflect. It makes it mean a little bit more.”
About the larger significance of the send off, Waldron, in prefacing his response, said, “We can’t wait until we have every one of our service members home.” However, until that day comes, he added, “we will continue to be always ready to defend.”