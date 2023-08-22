The Oelwein Senior Dining Center serves hot lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the meal site located in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. The meals are provided through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A). Older adults may take part in the meals by reservation made two days ahead by calling, 319-239-8019, by 9 a.m., as NEI3A is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Goulash, California vegetable blend, tossed salad, dressing, warm applesauce and fruit drink
Friday, Aug. 25
Pork carnitas, Spanish rice, whole kernel corn, flour tortilla, fresh seasonal fruit and milk
Monday, Aug. 28
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, hot dog bun, whole kernel corn and fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Breaded chicken patty, creamy garlic sauce, confetti rice, broccoli, multigrain bread, margarine, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink
Friday, Sept. 1 “Labor Day meal”
Glazed ham, baked sweet potato, green beans, margarine, fruited gelatin and milk
Monday, Sept. 4
Closed for Labor Day.