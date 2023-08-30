The Oelwein Senior Dining Center serves hot lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the meal site located in V.F.W. Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. The meals are provided by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A). Older adults can reserve a meal by calling two days ahead by 9 a.m., 319-239-8019. NEI3A is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Peking meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink.
Friday, Sept. 8
Breaded chicken patty, wheat hamburger bun, honey mustard sauce, macaroni and cheese, beets, fresh fruit and milk.
Monday, Sept. 11
Enchilada pie, Spanish rice, carrots, fresh fruit and fruit drink.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Barbecue chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit and fruit drink.
Friday, Sept. 15
Turkey salad with grapes, wheat hamburger bun, tomato basil salad, fresh fruit and milk.
Monday, Sept. 18
Meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit and fruit drink.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Chicken pot pie, green beans, biscuit, fruit crisp and fruit drink.
Friday, Sept. 22
Chicken alfredo, green peas, warm mixed fruit and milk.
Monday, Sept. 25
Sweet and sour chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, margarine, fresh fruit and fruit drink.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Goulash, California vegetable blend, tossed salad with dressing, warm applesauce and fruit drink.
Friday, Sept. 29
Pork carnitas, Spanish rice, whole kernel corn, flour tortilla, fresh fruit and milk.