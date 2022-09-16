Protecting savings and assets becomes increasingly important as people age, and unfortunately, older adults can be attractive targets for fraudsters.
To help protect local citizens from fraud, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Stay Independent: Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud,” on Oct. 4 at Oelwein Public Library. The program begins at 3 p.m. and is free to attend, but pre-registration is required by calling 319-283-1515.
“Stay Independent: Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud” is designed to raise awareness among older adults and their caregivers on how to prevent financial exploitation and fraud,” said Jeannette Mukayisire, a human sciences specialist in family wellbeing with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud, is a part of the Stay Independent Healthy Aging series. The free workshop focuses on:
• Frauds and Scams – what they are and which ones are common in Iowa
• Why the older population is a target for frauds and scams
• The warning signs of common frauds and scams
• Ways to protect yourself from frauds and scams
The Stay Independent program is geared towards adults 60+ and/or their caregivers. The program will help Iowans identify warning signs of common scams and review ways to protect their finances.
“Everyone, regardless of age, is a potential victim of theft and other fraud, swindles, or scams– known as financial crimes. There are over 50 million Americans aged 62 and older, which puts older Americans at greater risk than the general population. In fact, elder financial fraud is the most common form of elder abuse,” says Mukayisire.