Protecting savings and assets becomes increasingly important as people age, and unfortunately, older adults can be attractive targets for fraudsters.

To help protect local citizens from fraud, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Stay Independent: Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud,” on Oct. 4 at Oelwein Public Library. The program begins at 3 p.m. and is free to attend, but pre-registration is required by calling 319-283-1515.

