The Fayette County Farm Bureau annual application for an Iowa Farm Bureau $2,500 renewable scholarship is now open, the agency announced Wednesday on social media.
This year’s eligible senior applicants will need to email the completed application and all documents to the Farm Bureau office in Fayette (fayette.county@ifbf.org) by the Feb. 10 deadline. Complete information along with the application is available on the website at www.iowafarmbureau.com. Questions can be directed to the Farm Bureau office in Fayette at fayette.county@ifbf.org or 563-425-3383.
The local scholarship committee will review seniors’ applications and select one for consideration for an Iowa Farm Bureau Federation $2,500 state scholarship, renewable for up to four years, which would be $10,000.
Eligibility is reserved for current Iowa Farm Bureau members or their children in good standing with the organization.
The graduating high school senior must also have a minimum 2.5 grade point average, be involved in extra-curricular activities, and accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical schools.
To apply, students must demonstrate their leadership and community involvement and submit a typewritten essay outlining commitment to agriculture and rural Iowa.