An Oelwein man is already serving a 25-year prison sentence for sexual abuse of a child. At the end of this month, an Oelwein woman is poised to get probation for her role.
Jason Barksley, 38, is incarcerated at the Newton Correctional Facility.
Amanda Anne Fratzke, 36, is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing at 10:15 a.m., Nov. 29, in Fayette County District Court. She reached an agreement with prosecution and pleaded guilty in September to the Class C felony of lascivious acts with a child, admitting the abuse in the summer of 2020, court documents say.
Under the plea agreement, Fratzke would be placed on two to five years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of 10 years and a suspended fine of $1,370 and surcharge. She must participate in a sex offender treatment program as part of her probation. She also will be on the state’s sex offender registry.
She is asking the court to make allowances so she can see her children, an issue to be taken up at the sentencing hearing.
Fratzke was originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a Class B felony, a count that was amended.
According to the criminal complaints, an 11-year-old girl was forced at least three times to perform a sex act on Fratzke under the say so of Barksley.
Barksley admitted to the court sexually abusing the girl multiple times between 2015 and 2020.
Barksley pleaded guilty in January to second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years. After completing his prison sentence, he will be on parole for the rest of his life and must register with the sex offender registry.
In July, Barksley filed a motion for correction of an illegal sentence. Judge Richard D. Stochl denied it.
“Defendant’s challenge to the sentence in this case is focused on the lack of an in person colloquy and on the failure of his attorney to fully advise him of the plea agreement he entered into,” Stochl wrote in his decision. “He makes no allegations that the sentence imposed by this court was outside of the statutory bounds. His motion is more akin to a petition for post conviction relief and should be pursued in that arena.”
Barksley’s education ended after completing the 10th grade.