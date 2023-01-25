Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fire and Police Service Awards highlighted the evening when Oelwein City Council met in regular session Monday. Oelwein Chief of Police and Public Safety Jeremy Logan gave out the awards in City Hall’s Council Chamber filled with family, friends and fellow employees.

Chief Logan worked his way up the recognition ladder, beginning with Matthew Baerg, who has been an Oelwein volunteer firefighter for five years, and volunteer firefighter Nick Palmer, who has been with the Oelwein Fire Department for 15 years. They were presented with a monogrammed cotton jersey and fleece pullover, respectively.

