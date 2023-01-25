Fire and Police Service Awards highlighted the evening when Oelwein City Council met in regular session Monday. Oelwein Chief of Police and Public Safety Jeremy Logan gave out the awards in City Hall’s Council Chamber filled with family, friends and fellow employees.
Chief Logan worked his way up the recognition ladder, beginning with Matthew Baerg, who has been an Oelwein volunteer firefighter for five years, and volunteer firefighter Nick Palmer, who has been with the Oelwein Fire Department for 15 years. They were presented with a monogrammed cotton jersey and fleece pullover, respectively.
Todd Smock has been with the Oelwein Police Department for 15 years and heads up the communications department. He was given a fleece pullover with department logo in recognition of his service.
OPD Capt. Ronald Voshell has marked his 20th year serving the citizenry of Oelwein, beginning as a patrolman, promoted to sergeant in January 2004, lieutenant in August 2011 and captain in August 2013. He served in the Marine Corps Reserve in communications with an artillery battery, and in the U.S. Army Reserve as a military police officer. He has served the department as a mace and defensive tactics instructor, as well as trained as a canine handler, bicycle patrol, search and seizure, incident command, drug interdiction, police management, drug recognition and more.
Chief Logan said Voshell was also invaluable in handling operational duties in his absence while he went through a training course with the FBI in Virginia last summer. Voshell was presented with a monogrammed jacket.
Saving the best for last, Chief Logan highlighted a decades-long firefighter’s career and his return from retirement to volunteer firefighter status for many more years. Capt. Mike Thoma was officially honored with a standing ovation and special personalized wall display piece for his 50 years of dedicated service to the Oelwein Fire Department and the people of Oelwein.
“The Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department provides an invaluable service to our community and the surrounding area. Their service does not stop at fire suppression or accident rescue. These members are civic minded and are committed to making the Oelwein Fire Department the best of the best,” Logan said.
Overcome with emotion, Thoma humbly thanked Logan and the several firefighters who came in a show of support, along with the entire ensemble of friends and city officials.
When regular proceedings resumed, the Council approved authorizing Mayor Brett DeVore to enter into a single hauler service contract with Kluesner Sanitation LLC of Farley. The five-year agreement goes into effect April 3, 2023, and the monthly residential customer fee will be $12.26 for the first two years through March 31, 2025, which includes recycling pickup. There also is no additional fee to assist elderly or disabled with pickup.
Hoping to streamline the operation, all Oelwein residents will have garbage pickup on the same day.
Residential bulk solid waste pickup will be every week on Monday, and recyclable solid waste every other week, also on Monday. Garbage collection will take place from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. If the collection routes need to be altered, it will be with city approval and residents will be given notification by mail at least two weeks in advance of any changes. Complete details will be made available on the Kluesner website with a link on the city’s website.
The Council approved releasing a real estate mortgage as part of the city’s revolving loan fund program for the property at 2 S. Frederick Ave., with TIKA Investments LLC for $75,000 along with a second mortgage of $10,000. The building, which was formerly a restaurant and has been empty for the past year, has a new buyer, although that person was not named at the meeting. TIKA Investments LLC will continue to pay down the loan.
The Council also approved payments of $100,348.55 to Bryan Construction for the ongoing 2022 demolition project, $9,750 and $11,489.90 to Mätt Construction Inc., for the Plaza project.
The Council also approved the mayor’s reappointment of Ron Lenth to the Tree Board.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The meetings are open to the public.