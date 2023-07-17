There was anticipation in the air on the north end of Frederick Avenue in downtown Oelwein as crowds lined both sides of the street. At around 10 a.m. everyone was eagerly awaiting the start of the Sesquicentennial parade – especially the children.
This year’s parade featured more 80 entrants. They included personal services firms, contractors, farmers, medical facilities from the area, and of course the Oelwein High School marching band.
Children were not disappointed as parade participants threw out ample quantities of candy and treats along the route. With so many participants in the parade there was almost too much candy. It actually began to go uncollected on the street in some places.
The parade was one of the highlights of Oelwein’s 150th anniversary celebration this week. The weather cooperated to make for a fun filled hour for those who came downtown to watch.
The parade had a variety of both vehicle-towed floats and walkers representing different local businesses in the area. There were 10 float entries, with Lumber Ridge taking first place, Clete ‘n Connie’s, second, and RISE, third.
Floats earned points for Creativity – Oelwein Lions; Historical – Clete ‘n Connie’s; Detailed – Lumber Ridge; Colorful – Community Bank; and Original – Irvine Water. The mix made for a pleasing rhythm as the parade progressed along its route.
The execution of the parade ran into a snag during the past couple of weeks when the Mealey building suffered damage due to falling brick work on the front of the building. This incident resulted in having that portion adjacent to the building blocked off by the city.
The Oelwein City Council stepped in and fostered the development of an alternate route for the parade that allowed a detour around the downtown Mealey building.
Certainly, a big thanks is in order to all who were involved in organizing and carrying out the event.