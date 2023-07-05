Among the signature events marking Oelwein’s sesquicentennial will be a large parade through the city’s downtown, which will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. The parade route will start at Advanced Auto on North Frederick and travel south on South Frederick before concluding near the American Legion/Coliseum.
Note that this reflects a change to the original route, which has been necessitated by the street closure at The Hotel Mealey.
The parade line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the north parking lot behind Ace Hardware. Parade forms are available for anyone who is entering into the parade. There is no entry fee for participating.
Other reminders for parade entrants:
• The easiest access to the parking lot to get into the lineup is from the west entrance on 1st Ave. N.W.
• Entries should arrive at 8:30 a.m. and no later than 9 a.m.
• The parade route will begin at Advanced Automotive on North Frederick and travel south on Frederick to 1st St. SW., then turn west at that intersection. The parade will end at the corner of 1st Ave. S.W. (corner at the American Legion/Coliseum). This route is shorter than expected due to the street closure at The Mealey.
• Entries can exit the parade at 1st Ave. SW to the south at the corner of the Legion, or at 1st Ave. SW at the Coliseum to the north.
• If children are in the parade and need to be picked up, this can be done at the City Hall parking lot, or entries can travel back to the North parking lot where they began to disperse.
Floats and other entries that wish to be judged should stop during the parade in the intersection of Frederick and Charles for judging. Categories includes Best in Theme: Oelwein’s Past, Present and Future; Best Float; Best Youth Entry; Best Commercial Entry; Best Non-commercial entry; and Grand Overall.
As part of the parade, officials are looking to include clowns, kids dressed up from different eras, floats, longstanding businesses perhaps representing the decade they started their Oelwein business, alumni, vehicle clubs, motorcycles, UTVs, cars, etc.
Parade organizers would also like to know in advance if any semi trucks or large farm equipment will be in the parade. If so, there will be a designated location for them to wait before entering.
“We just need to know if a business, etc., is planning to be in the parade and the size of the entry, so we can prepare the procession accordingly,” said Anthony Ricchio, parade chairman.
Persons with questions can call Ricchio at 319-509-0510.
Due to the parade, from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday, there will be no parking along the parade route from Advanced Auto to Veridian Drive-thru, to the 10 block of 1st St. SW (Mealey to the Coliseum).
Highlights of the parade, meanwhile, will include bands, floats, vintage cars and tractors, local businesses, class reunion groups, and a large birthday cake balloon. Sylvia Oelwein will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.
Bring your chairs and sit along the parade route to see all the entries honoring Oelwein’s 150th birthday.