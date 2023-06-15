On Friday, July 14, as part of Oelwein’s sesquicentennial festivities, a “Battle of the Decades” open golf will be held at Hickory Grove Golf Course, with all day play at any time you choose to play. A group can be formed with classmates, friends, family, etc., or golfers can join another group to participate.
Reservations to play or rent a cart must be made on your own by contacting Hickory Grove, or just go to the course that day to play.
After your round is finished, your team is asked to post their score with the appropriate decade that they graduated (ex: '70s, '80s, etc.) at the club house.
Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m., there will be a two-person best shot competition at Hickory Grove. Teams must pre-register by contacting the golf course at 319-283-2674. Questions regarding the golfing events can also be sent to Marti Rosenstiel at Mrrosey1963@gmail.com.