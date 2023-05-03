The co-owners of The Store in Dunkerton and K&M Korner in Dewar have purchased the former Boyd’s Bar at 108 Main St. E. in Fairbank. Co-owners Corey Simon and spouse Amy Kirchhoff are doing business in Fairbank as Outer Banks.
“This will be the third. They’re all bars,” Simon said.
They’ve owned K&M Korner the longest, which has been four years — “the number four,” Simon clarified.
They opened March 31 with a grand opening on April 7. Their class C liquor license for retail alcohol sales was approved by Fairbank City Council on March 13 and later by the state Alcoholic Beverages Division.
The owners have been hard at work fixing up the interior of the business and enclosing the back former beer garden area.
Outer Banks will offer a variety of homemade pizzas, like what’s offered at The Store in Dunkerton.
Boyd Bartholomew owned, and his wife Tracy managed, Boyd’s Bar. The business had been around for well over eight years. Boyd’s Bar reviews on social media date back to March 2013.
Simon and Bartholomew were “good friends,” the new owner said.
“I like fixing an establishment up that’s been there for a while,” Simon said. “He wanted to retire from the bar business and a friend of mine told him I’d offer to buy his place.”
Simon indicated he purchased Boyd’s on Feb. 22.
An enlarged historic photo in the front entryway shows a scene from the location, 108 Main St. E. where James Michael Curley and another person are working behind the bar.
“The Curleys came over from Ireland,” explained patron Jason Kayser of Fairbank, who had the photo enlarged from the Jamie Curley family of Fairbank. Kayser estimated it dates to the turn of the 20th century.
The menu will be similar to that of The Store in Dunkerton — with a notable exception.
The school special pizza will be for the Warriors, rather than the Dunkerton Raiders, with proceeds going to support the Wapsie Valley Schools.
“We help the community out, the schools, stuff like that,” Simon said. “That’s what we’re about, so it’s going to be a good fit for all of us, hopefully, the town of Fairbank and the owners. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.
“We really want to help out the Wapsie Valley school, promote them and donate to them,” Simon said.
“I want to welcome the Fairbank people, we hope they accept us, and we’re doing our best we possibly can to have a good establishment in the town of Fairbank,” Simon related.
“It’s nice they realize Fairbank is a great investment,” said customer Janice Martins of Fairbank, who was attending the grand opening on April 7 with colleagues on the Fairbank Fire Department.
Several employees and colleagues of Simon and Kirchoff who gathered at the grand opening spoke highly of them.
“They’re very clean establishments,” said restaurant employee Farley Roe, noting he’s known Simon over a decade and Kirchoff since childhood. “They take care of their employees.”
Restaurant employee Christine Rugger has known Simon for a decade and Kirchoff for six years and has worked at all the locations.
“They’re phenomenal employers. They are welcoming to their customers. They mingle and help the staff when needed. They go above and beyond,” Rugger said.
Jacob Steffen bartends and does maintenance at all the locations and has known Simon for four years and Amy for over 20 years.
“They’re great people. If you need something, more than likely, they’ll help you if they’re capable,” Steffen said.
The community has been supportive of Outer Banks since they opened.
“It’s been basically packed since we opened last Friday,” Steffen said, speaking Friday, April 7. He said 20 people were there at 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.
As for the name, Rugger coined it with the banks part being a reference to Fairbank.
“I had never even watched the show, Outer Banks,” Rugger said.
Kirchoff found it “fitting.”
They are near the banks of the Little Wapsipinicon River, after all.
Menu details
The Outer Banks standard pizza choices are supreme, meatlovers, taco and Hawaiian.
In addition to the eight supreme pizza toppings of four meats and four veggies, the menu lists four other toppings, green olives, jalapeños, pineapple and sauerkraut.
The Store has a Dunkterton Raiders cheeseburger pizza from which $3 is donated to the Dunkerton school. A menu footnote says any pizza can be made a Raiders pizza, and they’ll donate $2 to the school.
“So if we make a Warriors pizza at Fairbank, all the extra proceeds will go to the school,” Simon said.
Although the menu at Outer Banks did not list a Warriors pizza as of April 10, Simon indicated it is still in the works.
Outer Banks in Fairbank also has a web presence, on Facebook.