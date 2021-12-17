BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County weathered Wednesday night’s thunderstorms an high winds fairly well.
“The most significant damage was a couple of grain legs and one storage facility,” said Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Otherwise nothing major reported. A lot of trees with a few power outages with most scheduled to be back on [Thursday]. Some shingle and sidings took hits along with some steel roofs. Mostly minor with no injuries reported.”
Wulfekuhle stated with every severe storm his and other agencies get questions and complaints about the outdoor sirens.
“The sirens are for outdoor warning. OUTDOOR,” he said. “Every other means we have available to us was activated at the first notification the weather service put out. Some people may hear sirens in their house but it is not — nor ever been — the intent. Outdoor means for sporting events, town events, fairs, etc., where people may not be in the confines of a workplace or home.
“We build our homes to keep the outdoors out so the public needs to understand the notification you chose to have, needs to be by phone applications, Alert Iowa, all-hazard radios, or many other numerous ways available with today’s technology. People need to take responsibility to have themselves and their family prepared BEFORE the storms hit.”
Wulfekuhle added that each city is responsible for their own siren system.
“Response agencies will set them off if deemed necessary,” he said.
A very good and free notification service available is by signing up at: www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=BuchananCountyAlert.
More information is available online at the Buchanan County Emergency Management webpage via www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov.