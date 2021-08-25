Six weeks after two EF-1 tornados damaged rural structures in the area, Bremer County got another straight punch from Mother Nature on Tuesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm rumbled through around 2 p.m., bringing winds that neared 60 mph and heavy rain. The torrential weather resulted in hundreds of trees being knocked down across the county, some crops being flattened, and a few semi-trucks blown over on the highways, but luckily, no injuries.
Once the heaviest of the rain blew by, the work to clean up began. Paul Cheville, the public grounds superintendent with Waverly Leisure Services, said two of his crews were out to open up any streets that were blocked by tree limbs and rescue any covered vehicles.
“We went after anything that was dangerous blocking the road or hanging and blocking driveways,” Cheville said. “We were working on that until 7 p.m. (Tuesday). Once we felt we had anything coned off… in a safe manner, we went home for the night and came back in (Wednesday) morning with a plan.”
Cheville said his team broke up into “2½ crews” to get the actual clean-up around town. He said most were handling the west side of the city, while the smaller group tackled the east side.
Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage said the rest of the county also saw mostly trees being toppled over.
“The wind had an impact across Bremer County,” Ladage said. “I don’t know of any area that the wind avoided; it got everybody.”
He said there were areas that got more of the brunt of the damage than others, noting Tripoli got some of the worst. Plainfield and Oran also sustained some wind damages as well.
“My conversation with the National Weather Service at this point, it all appears that it is all straight-line winds,” he said. “The speed of the winds hasn’t been determined yet, although some damage over in the southeast corner of the county indicate it was pretty strong wind.”
Bremer County Chief Deputy Robert Whitney said there were trucks knocked down along U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 3, while reporting Plainfield had downed power lines, and Tripoli was blacked out.
“We had a deputy go there (Tripoli) to assist Police Chief (Colton) Gade,” Whitney said.
The chief deputy added that while out on the road Wednesday, he noticed several corn fields along County Road C-33 were flattened or “really twisted up.” Included was that of the Mummelthei family.
“There will be a lot of farmers who will be feeling the impact on that this fall,” Whitney said. “That’s unfortunate.”
Back in Waverly, Cheville said the area around the Wartburg College campus was probably had the biggest mess. He added that the campus’ own maintenance crews were able to clear that part of town.
Cheville suggests everyone stay safe during the clearing process.
“Call a professional tree company if you find yourself in a dangerous situation,” he suggested.