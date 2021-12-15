Tornadoes have been spotted in western Iowa, according to storm reports made to the National Weather Service.
From about 4:15 to 4:30 p.m., three online reports refer to tornadoes east and southeast of Sioux City.
Winds reaching 81 mph were reported at about 5 p.m. west of Carroll.
Downed power lines were reported in Des Moines around 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service forecast for our region warns of a line of storms will racing eastward across the area at 60-70 mph, roughly between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
"Strong to severe storms are expected with enhanced damaging winds to 70 mph expected and some localized gusts could be 80 mph or greater. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, particularly near and west of the Mississippi River.
"There is the potential that a strong tornado could occur. Lightning and thunder may not be as prevalent as other times of the year, but the setup will be VERY favorable for damaging winds that could result in tree damage and power outages, some of which could be prolonged.
"Make preparations TODAY and be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.