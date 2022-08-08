Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — Sexual assault survivors and their families in northeast Iowa can be assured that firsthand support and resources are accessible by means of the Riverview Center Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). Based out of the Riverview Center Decorah office, SART coordinator Sarah Wenkes shared this message at the Fayette County Board of Health meeting in West Union Friday.

“We want the survivors to be aware of their rights and options available to them so they can make the appropriate decisions for themselves,” said Wenkes. “We want to make sure the needs of the survivors are met and their lives are not continually interrupted.”

