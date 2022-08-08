WEST UNION — Sexual assault survivors and their families in northeast Iowa can be assured that firsthand support and resources are accessible by means of the Riverview Center Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). Based out of the Riverview Center Decorah office, SART coordinator Sarah Wenkes shared this message at the Fayette County Board of Health meeting in West Union Friday.
“We want the survivors to be aware of their rights and options available to them so they can make the appropriate decisions for themselves,” said Wenkes. “We want to make sure the needs of the survivors are met and their lives are not continually interrupted.”
Riverview Center provides sexual assault services to 14 counties in the Northeast Region of Iowa, as well as sexual or domestic violence services in Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties in Illinois. Some of the nonprofit agency’s available services include 24-hour crisis hotlines, legal, medical and social service advocacy, long- and short-term counseling, trauma-informed therapy, transition and basic needs assistance, and more.
The specialized care is client-centered based on an individual’s unique needs and circumstances. Wenkes noted that the services are free regardless of a person’s biological sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, immigration status, English proficiency, race and/or ethnicity, incarceration status, disability or background.
Wenkes explained that while the Riverview Center advocates provide support to survivors of all ages, the survivors themselves determine the direction of their individualized care. The advocates provide information and all the available options, but do not influence a survivor’s plan of action. Similarly, Riverview Center therapists create service plans based on the needs and wishes of the client, including treatment goals that the therapist and survivor agree on.
“There are lots of stigmas involved with sexual assault,” she later added. “Many victims live in small communities, where everyone knows everybody. This is a very personal crime and it is up to the survivor if they choose to come in for assistance or not. If an adult doesn’t fall under mandatory reporting, we don’t make decisions, we provide options for each individual.”
Wenkes reported that Riverview Center staff are readily available to engage the community through awareness and education. They provide professional training, prevention education and resources to schools, businesses, churches, social service agencies, law enforcement and more.
After receiving the appropriate training, volunteers also assist in the daily operations of the agency and provide valuable support that helps staff meet the needs of survivors. Volunteers help with office work, answer the 24-hour crisis hotlines, provide medical advocacy, and assist with events and fundraisers.
“We want to bring the community to the table to prevent people from falling through the cracks,” Wenkes emphasized. “When we are able to get more people involved, it makes the community more conscious of all the services available to them in their respective county. It also builds connections for a larger networking system.”
As an example, Riverview helps enhance the work of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Domestic and Sexual Abuse Response Team (DASART). Riverview also recently provided a program at the Postville Community School District.
“We wish to provide an education that builds the knowledge of everyone at all age levels,” Wenkes said. “We want provide information so the young people know where to go for help, and in the case of the children they understand that it is okay to say ‘no’ to an adult.”
She pointed out to the Fayette County Board of Health that the SART members hope to hear from all survivors, the barriers and issues they experience, where the holes are, and how the organization can further help them.
Persons in a crisis, may call the Iowa Sexual Assault Hotline at 888-557-0310. For additional information about the Riverview Center Decorah office and its services, call 563-380-3332.