Connie and Chuck Serra stopped for a photo while visiting the Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum with their visiting daughters, Julie and Kristin, in 2021. Everyone seems to have some history with the railroad and for Connie it is that her grandmother Berniece Menuey ran B&J Café across the street from the train depot from 1939-44. The café was open 24/7 to serve railroad employees at all hours. Her grandma’s specialty was her hot beef sandwiches.