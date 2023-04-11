Iowans are there for one another when a neighbor needs a helping hand.
In the case of Oelwein, residents have come together to help those in need. The Kitchen Cupboard and the Plentiful Pantry are addressing food insecurity for our residents.
Right now, lawmakers in Des Moines are discussing cuts to programs like SNAP. Also, federal lawmakers have their eye on cutting SNAP funding for those in need.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation’s most important and effective tool at addressing hunger and food insecurity.
In January 2023, SNAP provided benefits to 17,767 Iowans living in Black Hawk, Buchanan and Fayette Counties. The number of residents of these counties currently enrolled in SNAP is at a 14-year low (the lowest since September 2008).
SNAP supports Iowa’s most vulnerable. Of all SNAP participants in Iowa in FY 2020:
42% were children.
11% were disabled adults.
12% were senior citizens.
SNAP also supports our economy and is a win for Oelwein:
Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.54 in economic activity.
Over 2,800 retailers across Iowa accept SNAP benefits.
With summer approaching and kids home from school, access to healthy food is even more important. Currently, 42.7% of Iowa’s public-school students are eligible for free and reduced lunch. Oelwein has 57.84%!
Please contact your legislators in Des Moines and Washington, D.C. and let them know that we want to be good Samaritans and leave SNAP alone!
Contact:
State Representative Michael Bergan: michael.bergan@legis.iowa.gov
State Representative Chad Ingels: chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov
Iowa State House switchboard: 515.281.3221
State Senator Mike Klimesh: mike.klimesh@legis.iowa.gov
State Senator Dan Zumbach: dan.zumbach@legis.iowa.gov
Iowa State Senate switchboard: 515.281.3371
Mark Levin
Oelwein