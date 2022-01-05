Editor’s Note: Gloria took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off from writing to enjoy with her family. We are re-running one of the Yoder’s favorite recipes this week: Daniel’s Waffles. These waffles are perfect for a Sunday morning breakfast and if you don’t have a waffle iron these can be made into pancakes by just cooking in a skillet. Gloria will return next week!
DANIEL’S WAFFLES
2 eggs, beaten
1½ c milk
½ c butter, melted
2 tsp sugar
1 tbl baking powder
¼ tsp salt
2 c flour
Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined.
Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients.
Also, Daniel has discovered that it works best to brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side. It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.
Sloppy Joes
Ingredients:
1 lb hamburger or venison
¼ lb bacon
¾ tsp salt
½ c chopped onion (opt)
1 tbl Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp prepared mustard
½ c barbecue sauce
¼ c catsup
⅓ c brown sugar or maple syrup
Directions:
Brown hamburger with salt, drain.
Cut bacon in bite-sized pieces, fry, add onions during last minute of frying.
Pour into meat (including drippings). Add remaining ingredients, mix and simmer for 30 minutes.
Serve with your favorite bread or sandwich buns.
Penny Supper
Casserole
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes, diced
1 c peas
1 small onion
¼ c margarine
1 can mushroom soup
1 tsp mustard
8 hot dogs
1 c Velveeta cheese
Directions:
Cook potatoes and also cook peas and drain. Mix together with onion and margarine in a mixing bowl.
Mix soup and mustard into veggies.
Put into 7 x 11 dish.
Top with cut-up hot dogs.
Cover.
Bake for 25-30 minutes at 350°F.
Amish Eclair Dessert
Crust:
1¼ c boiling water
¾ c butter
1¼ c flour
¼ t salt
5 eggs
Filling:
1 c vanilla instant pudding
3 c milk
1-8 oz pkg cream cheese
16 oz cool whip
Directions:
Place water and butter in a small sauce pan.
Heat over medium heat until butter has melted.
Add flour, salt, and eggs one at a time, whisking after each egg.
Press into a greased 13 x 18 inch pan.
Bake at 400°F for 25 minutes.
It will rise as it bakes then go back down after removed from the oven, looking a bit humpy.
For the filling, beat all the ingredients
Pour and spread onto cooled crust.
Add your favorite pie filling (apple, blueberry, pumpkin) and spread on top of pudding mixture, chill and serve.