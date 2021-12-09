Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dec. 7, 2021

MONONA — Sharon Lee DeSotel, 80, of Monona. died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Garden View in Monona.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana with Pastor Jeremy Wolfe as the officiant.

Burial will follow at Luana City Cemetery, Luana.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is assisting the family with arrangements.

