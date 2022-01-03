Sharps – what comes to mind when you hear this word? For many it may bring thoughts of pain, discomfort or medical procedures.
Sharps is a medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin and may include needles, syringes, lancets, auto injectors, infusion sets and connection needles/sets.
Why an article about this subject?
Several months ago, the Fayette County Supervisors had a container of used needles (sharps) placed on their desk, by a Fayette County citizen, with a note addressed to the West Union City Council inquiring why there isn’t a place in Fayette County to properly dispose of used needles.
According to the EPA and Iowa DNR, each year 8 million people across the country use over 3 billion sharps to manage medical conditions. With that being said, used sharps are a biohazard and people exposed to used sharps face the risk of a painful stick and also contracting a disease such as HIV/AIDS or Hepatitis B or C.
Sharps must be managed appropriately to prevent injury and/or the transmission of diseases from unintentional needles sticks, as all needles-sticks are treated as if the sharp carries a disease. Do not throw used sharps in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Used sharps left loose in your garbage are a danger to sanitation workers during garbage collection, at transfer stations, sorting and recycling facilities and landfills.
The Fayette County Transfer Station does not take sharps, used or unused, due to Blackhawk County Landfill not accepting them (Fayette County transfers their solid waste to Blackhawk County).
Used sharps should be immediately placed in an appropriate disposal container. FDA cleared sharps containers are generally available through pharmacies, medical supply companies, health care providers and online. These containers are made of puncture-resistance plastic with leak-resistance sides and bottom and have a tight fitting, puncture-resistance lid. Sharp users may be able to take their used sharps to appropriate collections sites, which may include hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, community organizations, police and fire stations and medical waste facilities. For those of you that order your sharps online you may need to check to see if they have a container that you can dispose of the sharps in, the mailing address to return the used sharps and the cost for shipping, as there may be a charge for the disposal so it is best to check that out beforehand.
In Fayette County, sharps are taken at NuCara in West Union however there is a $2 charge per container for sharps that are not purchased at NuCara.
Mercy One in Oelwein also takes sharps, you need to take them to the East doors of the hospital or the Emergency Room doors and drop them off.
Buchanan County Health Center on the south edge of Oelwein is still a “work in progress” to take sharps.
The Home Medical Department to the west of Gundersen Hospital in West Union does take sharps however they need to be in a container (they do sell containers) or they can be placed in a laundry container and there is a disposal fee of 75 cents per pound that you would pay when returning the sharps.
Safe sharps disposal is important whether you are at home, at work, at school, traveling or in other public places such as hotels, parks and restaurants. Please make it your responsibility and dispose of your sharps by the proper disposal method and not by leaving them on someone’s desk/table.
Authored by Catherine Miller, Fayette County Envormental Health, Pat Hunsberger, Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health, and Jeanine Tellin, Fayette County Board of Supervisors chair.