Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on Friday after executing a search warrant on a Maynard residence.
At about 11:30 p.m., Sept. 2, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N, Maynard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. During the search, authorities found and seized “illegal substances and items.”
Jaron Opria Evans, 37, and Karylann Renee Lewin, 19, of Maynard were arrested and charged with aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment, the serious misdemeanors of first offense possession of methamphetamine and first offense possession of marijuana, and the simple misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evans and Lewin were transported to Fayette County Jail, where they awaited initial appearance.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol and Fayette Police Department. More charges are pending at this time.
According to court documents, a 4-month-old-child was also present in the residence during execution of warrant. Authorities also reported seeing garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces and urine in the home.
Evans and Lewin have each made their initial court appearances and have posted bail.