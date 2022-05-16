Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a subject. After a two-week investigation charges have been filed and a nation-wide warrant has been issued for Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont for sex abuse in the second degree, a Class B felony. Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont. The investigation also led to three other allegations that are currently under investigation for sexual assault. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. If you know his whereabouts please call your local authorities or the Fayette County Sheriff’s office at 563-422-6067.

Trending Food Videos