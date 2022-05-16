The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a subject. After a two-week investigation charges have been filed and a nation-wide warrant has been issued for Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont for sex abuse in the second degree, a Class B felony. Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont. The investigation also led to three other allegations that are currently under investigation for sexual assault. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. If you know his whereabouts please call your local authorities or the Fayette County Sheriff’s office at 563-422-6067.
breaking
Sheriff asks for help finding man charged with sex abuse
editorodr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
55°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 51%
- Cloud Coverage: 91%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:43:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:25:43 PM
Today
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.