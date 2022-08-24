Three men are facing drug charges after Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Monday at a Waucoma home.
About 75 grams of marijuana was seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 2:21 pm
Three men are facing drug charges after Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Monday at a Waucoma home.
About 75 grams of marijuana was seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office assisted the West Union Residential correctional facility with a probation check at 109 Riverview Drive, Waucoma, according to a news release from the sheriff.
Charles Wayne Olliney, 65, answered the door after deputies knocked and they reported smelling the odor of marijuana, according to court documents.
The Sheriff’s Office was then granted a search warrant of the residence. Deputies reported finding and seizing controlled substances, paraphernalia, a scale, baggies and pills.
They found the 75 grams of marijuana inside a red coffee container in a white Lincoln SUV parked outside, court documents say.
Three Waucoma men were arrested, according to the news release:
• Charles Wayne Olliney, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, (Class D felony) and possession of a controlled substance-first offense, (serious misdemeanor).
• Nicholas Charles Olliney, 35, on charges of with possession of a controlled substance-third offense (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia, (simple misdemeanor).
• Devlin Ray Corter, 19, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, all serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
