On Wednesday, May 4, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will be joining in the observance of International Firefighters’ Day, which began on May 4, 1999, after the deaths of five Australian firefighters in a wildland fire. Since that time, International Firefighters’ Day is held every May 4th to recognize the work and sacrifice of firefighters across the globe in keeping their communities safe.
We have all been moved by the images of children, families, and the elderly impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. There have also been images reminding us of the strength and bravery of firefighters and emergency service workers responding to the needs of their communities under the worst of circumstances.
This May 4, , the world celebrates International Firefighters Day. This is a way to say thank you to our firefighters for all that they do and to remember those firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Join us in thanking firefighters for their service as they work the front lines protecting our communities,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “Our communities have been made stronger by the dedication of firefighters and this is a great way to thank them.”
Here are some ways you can help us celebrate on May 4th:
Shine Your Light for Firefighters:
The NFFF is asking the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4th to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. We ask that families share their story with us on social media using #Shine4Firefighters. If you need “red” light bulbs, please support the NFFF and buy online using our Amazon Associates link at https://amzn.to/2XWm5oE or visit the Home Depot website at https://thd.co/3LkOb2I. Buildings, bridges and landmarks across the country will also be participating in Shine Your Light for Firefighters, including the Philadelphia International Airport, the Navy Pier in Chicago and the Helmsley Building in New York City, to show their thanks. Please share your photos on social media and use the hashtag #Shine4Firefighters.
Share a Firefighter Thank You:
A simple act of kindness is sometimes all it takes to brighten someone’s day and let them know that they matter. For creative and compassionate kids (and adults) who want to let our firefighters know that we are grateful for everything they do, we invite you to draw, color, and share your thank you with the NFFF by emailing a photo of your artwork to photos@firehero.org and using on social media with the hashtag #WeThankFFs. We will share your works of art on our website and social media on May 4, International Firefighters’ Day, to raise spirits and celebrate firefighters everywhere.
For additional information about International Firefighters’ Day and Shine Your Light for Firefighters, please visit our website at https://www.firehero.org/firefighters-day/.