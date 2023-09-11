March 18, 1936 — Sept. 7, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Shirley A. Dunstan, 87, of Oelwein, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Shirley was born on March 18, 1936, in Oelwein, the daughter of Don and Neva Folsom. She grew up in Oelwein and attended the Oelwein Schools. Her love of horses developed as a child. She learned how to ride at a young age and continued to ride horses long into her later life.
In 1954, she married Joe Hicks, and they lived for a short time in Stanley and Hazleton, before making Oelwein their longtime home. They later divorced.
Shirley took a job as a maid at the Park View Motel in Oelwein. She worked there for a short time before meeting Paul J. Dunstan. They were later married and made their home together in Independence. Paul passed away in 2001 and Shirley moved back to Oelwein later that year.
Shirley’s love for animals never wavered in life. She fed countless neighborhood cats throughout the years. You could see her eyes light up whenever she came across a new furry friend.
She is survived by her children; Randy (David Rivers) Hicks, Sacramento, CA, and Sherry (Mike) Scharnhorst, Independence, a grandson, Eric (Heather) Mast, two step-great-grandchildren, a sister Bobbie Toburen, Oelwein, a brother, Jim Folsom, Oelwein, and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Don and Neva Folsom, her husband, Paul Dunstan, a son, Jeff Hicks, and two sisters, Donna Rohrick, and Kay Hufford.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Inurnment will be held at the Wilson Cemetery following the service on Wednesday. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday. A luncheon will be announced at the service.
