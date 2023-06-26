T-shirt orders are due Friday, July 7 for the fourth annual Ride for Reaves in late July.
The Oelwein father and son died tragically on separate occasions in 2020. This year’s commemorative ride will be Saturday, July 29 with registration starting at 9 a.m. at Clete and Connie’s, 12 First St. SW, and leaving as early as 10, per a poster. Motorcycles, cars and trucks may join for a fee.
The ride will return this year to the Ampersand taproom, 110 S. Frederick Ave., in Oelwein. The Wapsi River Ramblers will be playing live from 6-10 p.m. at Ampersand. Pulled pork sandwiches and picnic style sides will be available for a free-will donation.
In between, the ride will stop at establishments in Strawberry Point, St. Olaf, Clermont, Wadena and Aurora.
Funds raised at the ride go to scholarships for local graduates, donations to school baseball and softball teams, city rec league programming and messages of suicide awareness and the dangers of drugs.
All the shirts say, “Fourth Annual / Ride for Reaves / In Loving Memory of / Zach and Ace.”
On the back of the adult shirt, it says, “Life’s a Pitch. Don’t be afraid TO SWING.”
T-shirts are unisex and available in child and adult sizes up to 2X. Contact Clete and Connie’s to order, 319-283-5455.