How much could you throw into a grocery cart while dashing through the store? You have an opportunity to find out at the 2022 Dollar Fresh Shopping Dash to be held at 6:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Oelwein HyVee Dollar Fresh. This fundraiser for Oelwein Celebrations, Inc., will offer the lucky winner drawn a two-minute shopping run through the store. Persons can’t pick alcohol, tobacco products, gift cards, pharmacy items or more than three of any single item.
Tickets are $2 each with books of 10 tickets available. There is no limit on the number of tickets a person can purchase. Tickets are available at Dollar Fresh, Norby’s Farm Fleet, and O-Town Discounts, or from any Oelwein Celebrations committee member. Tickets will also be available at the RuggedPro wrestling event Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school gym.
Proceeds from the Shopping Dash fundraiser will go toward Oelwein Celebration 2022 to be held June 3-5 at City Park.
There are still a few VIP tickets left for the upcoming RuggedPro wrestling event on Feb. 19. Oelwein’s own Adam Love will be taking on Angus Keyser for the RPW Heritage Title!
A main event features “The Dirt Dog” Jimmy Wylde stepping into the ring with 1/2 of Flex Appeal, Tyler Jones in a Fans Bring The Weapons Match. You bring the weapons for the superstars to use in the ring.
VIP ticket buyers are welcome into the building 30 minutes prior to the general public for the opportunity to get a photo in the ring.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 5:30 to the general public. Bell time is 6 p.m.