WEST UNION — A short-handed Fayette County Board of Health approved a resolution Sunday night opposing the removal of one of its members, Dr. Anthony Leo.
The vote was 2-0 with ayes from Dr. Clint Ambroson and Leo. Pat Hunsberger said as board chair she could not cast a vote. She declined to comment about whether she supported the resolution.
”I will not comment on that,” she said. “It is a legal matter.”
Board of Health members Hannah Lauer and Jeanine Tellin, chair of the Board of Supervisors, did not attend.
Ambroson made the motion for a resolution, after expressing support for Leo based on what he heard at the meeting.
“I don’t feel that you acted out of bounds at any time,” he said. “You were trying to protect the health of the people of Fayette County and that’s what you did. Good job.”
Ambroson agreed the Board of Health could reconsider the resolution after hearing from the other side.
Hunsberger said they were operating in the dark. Leo said the Board of Supervisors did not communicate with the Board of Health on this issue.
At their Monday meeting, the Board of Supervisors have scheduled removing Leo from the Board of Health because of “conduct“ in July 2020. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the meeting room on the second floor of the county courthouse in West Union.
On Sunday, Leo presented the Board of Health with copies of correspondence between his attorney, F.D. Chip Baltimore, and the attorney hired by the Board of Supervisor, Carlton Salmons.
In an email from Salmons, he said he was authorized to provide an answer why this is an issue now.
”At the Board of Health (BOH) meeting of July 12, 2020, the BOH voted to support the Fair Board’s COVID 19 mitigation plan. Dr. Leo voted against it urging that the Fair be cancelled. Despite the BOH majority vote, Dr. Leo took it upon himself attempting to stymie the Fair nonetheless, by seeking intervention from the Iowa Attorney General and Governor’s Office to stop it; consideration to seek an injunction to end it; attempting to have the Fair Board’s insurance coverage terminated to leave its members personally liable; and volunteering to send photographic evidence to the Attorney General that the Fair was in violation of its mitigation plan so that such violations could be remedied. In other words he attempted to single-handedly circumvent the BOH vote of July 12 as a solo-crusader.
”Notwithstanding the above, his actions at this time have caused a severe, continuing rupture in the relationships of the Fair Board and Board of Health with Gundersen Hospital which was always a well-received presenter at the Fair.
”Now that we are again entering a potentially more severe second COVID phase, concern exists that Dr. Leo’s personal views may inspire him, once again, to defy a BOH deliberated vote if he personally believes it necessary to do so, being out-voted anyway.”
Fayette County Attorney W.Wayne Saur, who is unable to attend Monday’s meeting, has sent the supervisors a letter calling the reasons for action against Leo “misguided.”
”First, the vote to ‘support’ the plan did not mean there weren’t legitimate concerns among the Board of Health members about the ability of the Fair Board to make their stated plan work,” Saur wrote. “It is my understanding that one Fair Board member resigned due to concerns about the plan being impossible or at least extremely difficult to to implement. For the Board of Health to fail to take steps to ascertain how well the Fair Board plan did in fact work would not have been in keeping with their responsibility to the citizens of Fayette County to keep them as safe as possible in the face of the most deadly pandemic of our lifetime.”
Saur added that the actions of Leo and others were justified and necessary to “try to assure the health and safety” of fair goers and ”to comply with the rules and requirements that were in effect at the time.”
”The Board of Heath voted 3 days later, on July 15, 2020, not to support mass gatherings due to ongoing community spread and CDC concerns,” he wrote. “That vote was also 4 to 1. That vote confirms that all but one member of the Board of Health believed all large gatherings, which by implication included what was to go on at the Fairgrounds in the days immediately ahead, were not in the best health and safety interests of the public.
”Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation that stated in pertinent part in Section 3: “Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Dept. of Public Health (A) social, community, recreation, leisure ... gatherings or events with more than ten people, shall have (1) social distancing: The gathering organizer must ensure at least six feet of physical distance ... between each group or individual attending.”
An Oelwein Daily Register photo that included the full grandstand at racing events and other photographs provided by Leo confirmed social distancing was not being enforced at the fair, Saur said. So, Saur contacted the Attorney General’s Office, he said.
Saur also wrote about the Board of Health’s legal responsibilities, which include enforcing state health laws and rules, and he detailed how law enforcement lacked the manpower to enforce the governor’s social distancing mandate at the fair.
Leo’s attorney also challenged the assertion that The doctor was a “solo-crusader.”
”As you and the Board of Supervisors is most certainly aware, Dr. Leo’s actions were not ‘single-handed’ or ‘solo,’ Baltimore wrote. “Several others were taking actions to address the same concerns that Dr. Leo had about mass gatherings, including the Fayette County Attorney and several other public health individuals.”