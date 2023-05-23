Editor's note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series on Oelwein's new Ampersand taproom.
After talking to Colin Jacobs, whose experience includes working at Single Speed in Waterloo and at a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota, the venture's directors decided to reduce the scope of the project and open a taproom, rather than a brewery.
“He said, ‘Here’s the deal. The concern with opening your own brewery is there’s a huge investment into it, and if you brew bad beer, you’re out of luck.’ So we decided, and Colin’s advice was, ‘Find other people who already make really good beer and put their product on tap.’ So that’s where we switched gears,” explained Travis Bushaw, a local realtor, business owner and instructor who is one of five owner-directors involved in the new undertaking.
The five directors on their board — Bushaw; Mike VanDenHul, a physical therapy assistant; Josh Ehn, school superintendent; Dylan Mulfinger, city manager; and Nate Weidemann, city employee — are among more than 30 owners of Oil and Wine Beer Co., LLC, many of whom reside in the Oelwein area or have local ties.
“We decided we were going to be a taproom with 48 taps featuring — right now, beers from all over the Midwest,” Bushaw said.
“Colin Jacobs, our manager, who just started a few weeks ago, has been huge for us,” Bushaw noted.
“He’s been the one that’s decided what’s going to be on tap and lined up, all of that, worked with distributors,” Bushaw said. As the other directors lacked establishment ownership experience, “he’s taken control of that for us and really run with it,” Bushaw said.
With Colin’s wife, Jamie Jacobs, named as next year’s elementary principal at Wings Park and Colin listing himself as a library associate in the district, they knew they were going to stay in the community, Bushaw explained.
The business is training four additional staff members who are all area graduates, based on recommendations, Bushaw said.
VanDenHul credited the investors and employees.
“We're very fortunate to have some wonderful local investors who have helped us to make this happen,” VanDenHul said. “We've hired some amazing Sud Slingers who have been working hard during soft openings to iron out the kinks so we're ready to go when we open to the public. Our Beer Czar (manager) Colin has already exceeded all of our hopes with his knowledge and experience in the craft beer world. He's an incredible asset to Ampersand and we're so grateful to have his input/leadership with our final stages of planning and opening.”
BUILDING
The building, including the fireplace, was built in 1925. Travis and Erica Bushaw acquired the building in a transfer recorded in 2018, transferring it to BBV LLC that year, which transferred it to Oil and Wine Beer Co., LLC in 2022, per county land records.
It follows that they started about a year ago, as VanDenHul said, on the cleanout, demolition and remodel of the former Dancing Lion.
The renovation encompassed the director-owners’ and manager’s spouses and children, requiring of them hard work, feedback and scheduling flexibility.
Now, small tables line the front entry, decorated by light-hearted posters teaching about various forms of punctuation, from the namesake ampersand, to the snark (.~), which is seen on message boards to denote sarcasm, to the octothorpe, or hashtag (#).
Populating the back bar and communal area are tables of the high, low and long lunchroom variety, all with a dark wood finish, in addition to TVs and the back right Lego area.
The front “club room” space, with a painted cow’s skull overlooking the fireplace, contains living-room furnishings consisting of stuffed seating, coffee- and end-tables, lit by chandeliers and lamps. It holds 32 people and can be rented.
Director Josh Ehn said he was “super excited to get to share this vision with our community.”
“Aside from the ceilings and plaster, it was a gut job,” Bushaw said. This meant all-new floors, all-new windows, and removing the drop-ceiling from the front room, which held the bar in a previous iteration.
“We had the front room which used to have the bar when it was the Dancing Lion, had a drop ceiling. We tore that drop ceiling out, we tore the bar out, tore out all the old windows, put new windows in the front, new windows in the back,” Bushaw said.
Ken’s Electric redid the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, electrical and lighting.
Irvine Plumbing remodeled bathrooms and added needed sinks, “glass-washing stations,” behind the bar, Bushaw indicated.
Directors and some spouses “did some of the work ourselves just because we were here and wanted to help when we could,” Bushaw said.
“We had several women invest, and then, to be honest, all of our wives,” Bushaw said. “We’ve had kids here helping, had kids here hanging out so we could keep working.”
They were there sometimes until 12:30 or 1 a.m. working, Bushaw said, while thanking families for their flexibility.
“I lost track of the number of times we questioned our sanity to do this, and every time it was resolved with: Oelwein deserves nice things too,” Ehn said.
FINE-TUNING
Soft openings have included an Events Center meeting on April 20, a Fire Department meeting April 26 and a Plentiful Pantry event. Colin’s wife, Jamie Jacobs, helped serve at multiple soft openings.
“People were really impressed with the work that we’ve done,” Bushaw said, of the initial feedback.
“Everybody’s stepped in, in different places where they’re comfortable and then taken on some projects that they’re not comfortable with but have learned it as they go,” Bushaw said.
Bushaw credited VanDenHul as “general manager of everything with this remodel.”
VanDenHul allowed that he did “much of the coordinating with the remodel, but (it) was a group effort between the five (director) owners,” he said.
“It's been a challenging process to get it planned and coordinated, but with the five of us working at it, we were all able to bring our past experiences to the table and help get it done. We've had some minor delays, but luckily recent supply chain issues haven't been a major obstacle for us,” VanDenHul said.
“We're very excited to be able to share our love of craft beer with the Oelwein area and have yet another fun space for families/friends to get together,” VanDenHul said.
“I hope this is a gathering place everyone can be proud of and consider their own,” Ehn said.